Workshop on Motorsport for better career growth

The Olympics and the FIFA World Cup are said to be the two most popular sporting events in the world. Held every four years, the total revenue from these games ranges from 3 billion dollars to 7 billion dollars. Apart from these two another major event that provides huge employment and generates revenue is motorsports. In motorsports, there are many popular sports such as Formula 1 and MotoGP. The total revenue of Formula 1 is $ 2.2 billion per annum. That is about 16 thousand crores in Indian rupees. The total revenue of IPL (Indian Premier League) held in our country is between Rs 1000 crore and Rs 2500 crore.

Motorsports, which cost billions, employ thousands of people around the world. The role of Indians in motorsports, which earns 6 times more than the IPL, is less! Team Management, marshal, mechanic, engineer, communications and more are some of the job opportunities in motorsports. There is also a lot of salary on hand. But there is no awareness in India of how what and where to study if you want to get into the motorsports industry.

Therefore Motor Vikatan and CRA Motorsports decided to conduct a workshop on Racing Photography, Marshall Training and Team Management to benefit young people find better employment in motorsports. Some people are more interested in photography. They desire to record on camera everything that they see. And their life slogan is along the lines of: `Photography is life. That's how I'm going to earn.' Motorsport’s photography workshop is for these kinds of people.

"Before I used to photograph weddings and birthday parties, I was interested in going into the motorsports sector. I have come to this workshop eagerly looking at Motor Vikatan Facebook page”, said Ramesh Balaji.