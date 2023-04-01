Xooming on to Indian Roads! Hero Xoom 110

Hero MotoCorp recently entered the sporty scooter segment with its attractively priced Xoom 110, starting from Rs. 68,599. It is also the first Indian scooter to offer a cornering light with the top-end ZX variant. In this review, we will look at the design, engine performance, ride and handling, features, and overall verdict of this new scooter.

Design

The overall design is a departure from Hero’s usual styling. It in fact looks like it has come from the same design thought process as the Vida. There are sharp cuts which give the scooter a sporty look, with H-shaped DRLs similar to the e-scooter from Hero. The top variant gets two additional front lights on either side of the main headlight. These additional lights are paired with an accelerometer and a gyroscope to throw light in the direction you are cornering. Theoretically improving your vision significantly after dark.