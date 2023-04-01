Xooming on to Indian Roads! Hero Xoom 110

Hero Xoom 110
Hero MotoCorp recently entered the sporty scooter segment with its attractively priced Xoom 110, starting from Rs. 68,599. It is also the first Indian scooter to offer a cornering light with the top-end ZX variant. In this review, we will look at the design, engine performance, ride and handling, features, and overall verdict of this new scooter.
Design
The overall design is a departure from Hero’s usual styling. It in fact looks like it has come from the same design thought process as the Vida. There are sharp cuts which give the scooter a sporty look, with H-shaped DRLs similar to the e-scooter from Hero. The top variant gets two additional front lights on either side of the main headlight. These additional lights are paired with an accelerometer and a gyroscope to throw light in the direction you are cornering. Theoretically improving your vision significantly after dark.
The scooter comes in five different colour options: black, blue, red, orange, and white.
The under-seat storage space is good and you can fit in a full-face helmet. The cubby holes are handy and can safely holster even a large phone. Though it is not something I would like to put to the test on public roads! Overall, the bike has a young contemporary styling.
Engine Performance
The new Xoom 110 from Hero MotoCorp has received some impressive upgrades to its engine to provide a more thrilling ride. The 110cc BS6 engine generates a powerful 8bhp at 7250rpm and an impressive 8.7Nm of torque at 5750rpm. The scooter delivers a smooth and quick acceleration up to 60kmph, after which it maintains a steady pace to reach its maximum speed. During our ride we found that the Xoom 110 can reach an indicated speed of 90kmph, which is pretty decent. But you can feel the strain and stress of the engine at this point.
The i3S start-stop system, integrated into the Xoom 110, allows for a seamless and efficient start-up at traffic lights, making the scooter more efficient for daily use.
The scooter is refined, with low NVH levels and minimal vibrations, providing a pleasant and comfortable riding experience.
Ride and Handling
The Xoom 110 is built on a frame that is similar to that of the Maestro, although with minor modifications to accommodate larger wheels and a new fuel-filler cap location. The front of the scooter features premium telescopic forks and monoshock rear suspension, making for a smooth and comfortable ride. The Xoom 110’s larger 12-inch wheels, which come in cast alloy in the top-end variant, provide more stability and better handling than the Maestro’s 10-inch wheels.
The Hero Xoom 110 demonstrates satisfactory handling, exemplified by its nimble steering and stability at high speeds. It does not have the throw around motorcycle characteristic like some of its competition; it’s still sufficiently spirited.
However, the braking system, comprised of a front disc and rear drum, could benefit from enhancements. It provides enough stopping force but doesn’t have great feedback.
Features
The Hero Xoom 110 is available as the LX, VX, and ZX, each with distinct features. The ZX variant is particularly noteworthy for its cornering lights. The lights activate without requiring excessive leaning. But the throw of the light is very close to the bike and not far into the corner. This goes against the grain of everything we are taught while riding a bike to look up and deep into the corner. As such, it does not add as much value to your night time corner carving, as it could potentially have. If the lights could be tweaked to increase the distance of the throw, then it would be perfect.
Other features include XTecdigital instrument console, which displays a plethora of information, including real-time fuel efficiency, trip meter, odometer, and a clock. The console is easy to read, and the information is laid out in a clear and concise manner. You can connect your phone to it as well and download your scooter’s information there itself.
The Xoom 110 also comes equipped with a side stand engine cut-off feature, which ensures that the engine doesn’t start until the stand is retracted. This is a welcome addition, especially in busy areas, where forgetting to retract the stand can result in an accident.
What We Think
The Hero Xoom 110 is a competent scooter that ticks most of the right boxes. It’s an excellent choice for someone who is looking for a sporty scooter that is easy to handle. The styling is refreshingly different, and the LED lighting adds to the overall appeal of the scooter.
The engine is peppy and refined, and the i3S start-stop system helps in increasing fuel efficiency. The suspension is well set-up, and the ride quality is comfortable, although the cramped riding position may not suit larger riders. The cornering light on the ZX variant is a nice touch, but the throw of the light could have been better.
The Hero Xoom 110 faces stiff competition from the likes of the TVS Jupiter 110 and Honda Dio. However, the Xoom 110 is priced attractively, starting from 68,599, making it an excellent value-for-money proposition.
In conclusion, if you’re in the market for a sporty scooter that won’t break the bank, the Hero Xoom 110 is definitely worth considering. It’s an excellent all-rounder that offers a decent mix of performance, features, and styling, making it a great choice for both urban and suburban riders alike.