2022 Hyundai Venue Review: Bold and charismatic, but is that enough?

Hyundai, the Korean automobile manufacturer, in 2019, entered the sub-4-metre compact SUV with the Venue. At the time of launch, it was the first fully connected SUV. It also sported a ‘clutchless manual’ gearbox, known as the iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission).

Because of its versatility and feature rich offering, the vehicle won many awards, including the Car of the Year. But the biggest award that Hyundai received, was 1 lakh Indian customers within 1 year.

This model now contributes around 40% of the sales for Hyundai in India. To build on this success, the company has given the Venue its first facelift.

The company claims, that the 2022 Hyundai Venue has new technologies and segment-first features.