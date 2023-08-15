2022 Hyundai Venue Review: Bold and charismatic, but is that enough?

Hyundai, the Korean automobile manufacturer, in 2019, entered the sub-4-metre compact SUV with the Venue. At the time of launch, it was the first fully connected SUV. It also sported a ‘clutchless manual’ gearbox, known as the iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission).
Because of its versatility and feature rich offering, the vehicle won many awards, including the Car of the Year. But the biggest award that Hyundai received, was 1 lakh Indian customers within 1 year.
This model now contributes around 40% of the sales for Hyundai in India. To build on this success, the company has given the Venue its first facelift.
The company claims, that the 2022 Hyundai Venue has new technologies and segment-first features.
Exterior
Visually, the Venue continues to enjoy the tough character that is a must have in an SUV. On the new vehicle, you get a dark chrome grille, which replaces the cascading chrome lined grille.
It also gets full LED projector headlamps and a redesigned bumper, along with a faux skid plate.
From the side, it looks similar to the older model, with a full volume wheel arch. What is different is the new alloy wheels.
The ORVMs get auto-folding function and puddle lamps below it.
At the rear, you get a more squarish tail with LED tail lights and a connected light bar. The tail lamp cluster is entirely different from the older model. It is now staggered over layers.
The rear bumper is completely different as well, with black inserts and a sleeker reversing light. It also gets a different looking skid plate.
All these changes make the 2022 Hyundai Venue look even sportier, especially the elegant design of the rear.
Interiors
Once you hop inside the Venue, the changes are not as evident as it was on the outside.
A striking update is the use of a combination of 'grey and beige', including on the seats and door pads.
The steering wheel now is the same as used on the Creta. As a segment-first, you get a four-way electric adjustable driver's seat.
Comfort for the rear passengers has been improved, with a two-step reclining backrest and extra legroom. The legroom has been increased by scooping out the rear of the front seats.
Infotainment System
In terms of visuals, the 8-inch infotainment system is the same, but it now also has the latest Bluelink technology.
The new vehicle has 60+ connected car features in 10 regional languages.
With the help of Alexa and Google connectivity, you get the 'home-to-car' feature.
You get a Type-C USB charging port and a redesigned wireless charging pad. It still has the Type-A USB charging port and 12V power outlet.
To accentuate the interiors the 2022 Hyundai Venue comes with ambient lighting.
Engine
There is no change in the engine options in the new Venue. You get the 1.2 litre naturally aspirated MPFi petrol engine, which produces 83 bhp and 114 Nm. This variant sports a 5-speed manual transmission.
The second engine variant is the 1.0 litre GDI turbo petrol, which churns out 120 bhp and 172 Nm. This comes with two transmission options of a 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT.
The third option is the diesel, with a 1.5 litre U2 CRDi engine producing 100 Ps of power and 240 Nm of torque. This unit has a 6-speed manual transmission.
Drive Experience
The ergonomics on this new Venue are superb. Thanks to the high seating position, you get excellent outside visibility. The engine mapping hasn't changed and you get a nicely balanced and neutral 1.0 litre petrol mill.
This engine built entirely from aluminium with balancer shafts is smooth and revs freely, without the vibes of a 3-cylinder engine.
The 6-speed manual which we drove has a nice short throw, which gives you a more fun experience, where you really feel like revving up the engine and putting it through its paces.
The second gen 7-speed DCT responds quickly, has fewer jerks and is mated well with the engine. Paddle shifters on this variant only add to the fun and joy of driving this Venue.
The DCT has three modes for your driving requirements - Eco, Normal and Sport. With as you guessed correctly, Sport being the most fun, while Eco the most fuel efficient.
The driving dynamics of the new Venue are almost identical to the older model. In real world conditions, you can barely tell them apart.
The suspension, like the engines, does not get any update or changes. You have a suspension which is tuned on the stiffer side. While this gives excellent control at higher speeds. It does give you a few 'thuds' while driving through potholed infested city roads. The high profile tyres though help cushion this shock!
Hyundai has always sold feature rich cars in the Indian market. The new 2022 Hyundai Venue is no different.
An attractive vehicle on the outside and inside, it is laden with features and new technology. It also provides an excellent driving experience, with the standout being the petrol automatic variant.