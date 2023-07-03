A Memorable Voyage - Chennai to Sri Lanka Cordelia Cruise

My Unforgettable Journey on the Cordelia Cruise
As I look back on my 5-day voyage on the Cordelia Cruise from Chennai to Sri Lanka, I can’t help but feel a deep sense of gratitude and awe. From the luxuriously designed cabins to the captivating entertainment shows, every aspect of this cruise was meticulously crafted to provide an unforgettable experience. Exploring the historical sites of Hambantota and immersing myself in the beauty of Trincomalee left me in awe of Sri Lanka’s rich culture and natural wonders.
The launch of India’s first international cruise vessel has not only opened doors to exciting travel opportunities but has also paved the way for a thriving maritime trade and cruise tourism industry in India. The commitment of the government to develop world-class infrastructure and boost the demand for cruise services was evident throughout this remarkable experience. The future holds great promise as new terminals in Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam, Mormugao, and Kolkata are set to amplify the country’s cruise ship tourism. Additionally, the upcoming international cruise terminals in Andamans, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep circuits will further enhance the allure of India as a captivating cruising destination.
Picture this: a luxurious cruise ship gliding through the glistening waters, ready to embark on a 5-day adventure from Chennai to the enchanting land of Sri Lanka. As I stepped on board the MV Empress, excitement surged through me. As an enthusiastic traveller and adventure seeker, the launch event of India’s first international cruise vessel, MV Empress, was an experience I eagerly awaited. The anticipation grew, as I stood among the bustling crowd at the International Cruise Terminal in Chennai, witnessing the historic moment when Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, flagged off this remarkable journey to Sri Lanka.
Day 1: Setting Sail from Chennai
The moment I set foot on the ship, I was greeted by a warm and welcoming crew, ready to make my voyage unforgettable. After completing the check-in formalities, I entered my lavishly designed cabin, adorned with modern amenities that promised true comfort. I couldn’t help but be amazed by its grandeur. The party at the dome was an absolute blast, and as the sun dipped below the horizon, I found myself captivated by the mesmerizing view of the endless ocean. Indulging in a mouth-watering dinner, I knew that this was just the beginning of an incredible adventure.
Day 2: A Day Amidst the Sea
Waking up to the gentle rocking of the ship, I knew I was in for an extraordinary day. With a delightful breakfast to fuel my energy, I dove into the multitude of entertainment activities available on board. From thrilling casino games that kept me on the edge of my seat to captivating theatre performances and shows, the experiences never ceased to amaze me. As the day unfolded, I found solace in the ship’s library and was delighted with the variety. Indulging in exotic cuisine and basking in the comfort of my cabin, I drifted off to sleep, eagerly anticipating what the next day would bring.
Day 3: Discovering the Beauty of Hambantota
Awakening to the anticipation of exploring a new destination, I enjoyed a delectable breakfast before disembarking in Hambantota, one of Sri Lanka’s most renowned cities. The rich history and stunning beaches beckoned me, and I embarked on a shore excursion to discover the hidden gems of this captivating place. From wandering through historical sites to relishing the sun-kissed beaches, Hambantota truly stole my heart. As the day turned into a balmy evening, I ventured back to the ship, immersing myself in the vibrant atmosphere of its bars, lounges, and restaurants. Content and filled with joy, I surrendered to a restful slumber.
Day 4: Exploring Enchanting Trincomalee
I found myself at Trincomalee, a city bursting with colours and vibrancy. Greeted by another delightful breakfast, I prepared myself for an adventure like no other. Trincomalee unfolded before me, revealing its water sports, pristine beaches, and captivating history. From thrilling water activities to immersing myself in the mesmerizing beauty of the surroundings, each moment brought new excitement. As the day drew to a close, I bid farewell to Trincomalee, knowing that the memories I made there would be etched in my heart forever.
Day 5: Returning to Chennai
With a tinge of bittersweet emotion, I woke up on the final day of my journey, knowing that it was time to bid adieu to the Cordelia Cruise. However, not before savouring a delightful breakfast and relishing the last few moments on the ship. As we docked in Chennai, I disembarked, carrying with me unforgettable memories of Sri Lanka’s extravaganza. The cruise had been more than just a trip; it had been a journey of discovery, luxury, and boundless joy.
As I disembarked from the cruise, I carried with me a treasure trove of memories, a longing to return, and a newfound love for the world of seas. The 5-day voyage on the Cordelia Cruise from Chennai to Sri Lanka was nothing short of a dream come true. It was a journey that exceeded my expectations, offering a seamless blend of luxury, adventure, and cultural exploration. I eagerly await the countless journeys that lie ahead, where I can continue to immerse myself in the beauty of our coastal regions and create memories that will last a lifetime.
Important highlights about the MV Express Cruise:
The MV Express cruise takes travellers to three ports in Sri Lanka, specifically Colombo, Galle and Trincomalee.
The cruise offers a range of package options, including two nights, three nights, four nights, and five nights, allowing passengers to choose the duration that suits their preferences.
The tour packages for the MV Express cruise start at INR 86,383 for a three-night stay for two people, offering a variety of affordable options for travellers.
The MV Express cruise was inaugurated from the newly constructed International Cruise Terminal in Chennai, which was built at a cost of INR 17.21 crores, emphasizing the government’s commitment to developing Chennai as a prominent cruise tourism hub.
While on board the MV Express cruise, guests have the opportunity to enjoy casino games. However, these games are only available when the ship is in international waters, adding to the excitement and allure of the cruise experience.
The government’s vision for cruise tourism is focused on transforming Chennai into a thriving hub. To achieve this, plans are underway to construct three new international cruise ports by 2024. These ports will enable additional ferry routes connecting India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Myanmar, further enhancing the cruise tourism potential of the region.