A Memorable Voyage - Chennai to Sri Lanka Cordelia Cruise

Picture this: a luxurious cruise ship gliding through the glistening waters, ready to embark on a 5-day adventure from Chennai to the enchanting land of Sri Lanka. As I stepped on board the MV Empress, excitement surged through me. As an enthusiastic traveller and adventure seeker, the launch event of India’s first international cruise vessel, MV Empress, was an experience I eagerly awaited. The anticipation grew, as I stood among the bustling crowd at the International Cruise Terminal in Chennai, witnessing the historic moment when Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, flagged off this remarkable journey to Sri Lanka.

Day 1: Setting Sail from Chennai

The moment I set foot on the ship, I was greeted by a warm and welcoming crew, ready to make my voyage unforgettable. After completing the check-in formalities, I entered my lavishly designed cabin, adorned with modern amenities that promised true comfort. I couldn’t help but be amazed by its grandeur. The party at the dome was an absolute blast, and as the sun dipped below the horizon, I found myself captivated by the mesmerizing view of the endless ocean. Indulging in a mouth-watering dinner, I knew that this was just the beginning of an incredible adventure.