An Iconic EV - Hyundai IONIQ

Hyundai IONIQ Electric Car
It’s a mark of the maturity of electric car technology that there is now a fast-growing market for premium luxury EVs. Every year we’ve seen automakers add more EVs to their lineups. Everyone is working on electric vehicles, from well-established existing manufacturers to new names. Here we are excited to talk about the latest entrant, the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Developed on Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and born in 2021 and it is currently assembled in South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore and finally landed in India.
How does Hyundai Ionic 5 fit into the Indian scheme of things?
The first thing that catches your eye is the new Ioniq 5’s looks, which has got a neo-retro vibe. While Hyundai calls the Ioniq 5 an SUV, but it looks like a Crossover. The silhouette is hatchback, but in terms of size it matches the Mercedes GLC in length, width, and height, and within the length is a huge three-meter-long wheelbase. The Ioniq 5 gets sharp lines and crisp creases and lighting has been used for a brilliant effect. The LED headlamps with the pixel signature are sleek, but the real cool touch is the accent lighting below that seemingly glows from the bodywork when lit.
Hyundai’s parametric theme is carried onto the intricate-looking 20-inch wheels too, while Z-shaped character lines and flush-fitting door handles are other slick details at the sides. The unique pixel LED tail lamps make it easy to establish the car you’re tailing and the roof-mounted spoiler adds some sportiness too. Hyundai has eliminated the rear wiper and it is said that the airflow from the roof is supposed to push rainwater away.
The E-GMP platform also underpins the Ioniq 5’s cousin from Kia, the EV6. The platform is properly advanced with 800-volt charging support. The benefits of the EV-only platform are most evident inside. The Ioniq 5 cabin is unlike any other Hyundai. In fact, it’s pretty much unlike any other car that you’ve probably been in, and that’s all thanks to its flexible architecture platform.
The batteries are placed on the floor and there is no big transmission tunnel and allowing a big gap between the front seats. Now the gear lever is moved and placed under the headlight stock which is quite an unusual arrangement. This allows for a big walkthrough cabin. Another big thing to note about the Ioniq 5 is the sheer level of storage space inside. In fact, I don’t think I’ve been in a car with more storage. Apart from the usual bottle holders on the doors, you get cup holders on the centre console and a huge bay between the armrest that opens up more space. The glove box is huge and opens like a drawer. Uniquely, the entire centre console can also be moved backwards by up to 140 millimeters. In terms of the design, it’s minimalist and beautifully done. Very tasteful choice of colours and materials kept with the theme of the Ioniq 5. For instance, plant-based paints, recycled paper and plastics have been used in the cabin.
The 12.3-inch touchscreen in the centre console gets nice large crisp and clear digital dials that give you all the information including Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity, navigation and Bluelink-connected car technology. The other cool thing is the steering. The chunky two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel is wrapped in leather and has thumb contours. It has a large horn pad in the middle with a silver ring around it and piano black inserts on the spokes. The touch-sensitive buttons on the spokes scan through the MID, the infotainment, calls and ADAS features.
Once you sit, the seating position isn’t high and tall. It feels more like a crossover. Now, as for the seats themselves, it is really comfortable, multi-way adjust. It has got ventilated seats, a lot of electronic adjustability built into it, and there is also a footrest for additional comfort. Seats get leather upholstery with fabric on the sides.
Rear seat occupants are pretty well catered to on space in Ioniq 5. Even if a taller passenger sits in the front row there is a good amount of knee room at the back. The headroom is slightly shorter and since the battery pack is placed on the floor the seating position is slightly knees up, and that’s something which we found typically in all the EVs. The seat itself is well cushioned and it’s quite accommodating for a third passenger since the floor is flat. Like the front seats, the rear seats can also be adjusted, there’s a manual backrest recline, as well as a power adjustment to move the seat forward in case you need more room for luggage in the boot.
The people sitting in the rear have the option to move the front seat forward to free up more legroom. There are also rear air-conditioning vents at the B-pillars, shades for the large windows, and a three-point power outlet under the seats are a big plus. The Ioniq 5 has V to L (vehicle to load), which means you can use the car to power appliances via this internal socket or larger items such as electric scooters up to 3.6 kilowatts via an external connector. Access to the boot is via powered and gesture control tailgate. The floor is high too, and there’s no spare tyre. All you get is a puncture repair kit to have more space. The Ioniq 5 has a healthy boot space of 527 litres with the rear seats up. There’s a 57-litre space at the front that can be used to store the charging cables.
The roof has got fixed glass but it won’t open, however, it gives an unhindered view of the world above. There’s a nice sound system from Bose that is equipped with 8 speakers. There’s a menu of sounds of nature that coupled with the ambient lighting can really put you in a red-light state of mind. Other tech includes connected car features, a multi-view camera, and a wireless charger. Controlling the air-conditioning is a bit tough, it could have been a bit easier to operate. In terms of safety, Ioniq 5 comes with six airbags, ABS, electronic stability, front, and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring and child seat mounts, ADAS features are also part of the package that include blind spot warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, rear cross traffic, collision avoidance and more.
Let’s get into the Hyundai Ioniq 5 drive. The car is powered by a single-motor rear-wheel drive powered by a 72.6 kWh battery pack. The Ioniq 5’s 217 horsepower comes across as a bit modest, and the fact is you don’t get that pushback onto your seat or that snapping acceleration that we’ve just come to expect from powerful EVs. Even so, performance is more than satisfactory because a 7.6 second 0-100kmph is fast by any measure. You can fine-tune the driving experience with three drive modes: eco, normal and sport, and you can toggle between them with the help of a selector on the steering wheel. It’s not a rotary selector, but a push-to-select system.
In eco-mode, the Ioniq 5 delivered an effortless performance. For more speeds, you can use the normal mode, but if you want the most energetic responses, of course, sport-mode, it has to be, it’s expectedly smooth in its build of power, and there’s much else to like about the way the Ioniq 5 drives too. Now, EVs are all about refinement, and the story is no different from the Ioniq 5. It just does such a good job of suppressing outside noises. Of course, the motor runs very silently, but the highlight is just how well you are insulated from things like tyre noise and road noise. If you enter the coarse surfaces then you will hear a bit from the happenings outside, but generally, this is such a calming environment to be in.
Complimenting that silence is a well-sorted ride. What’s really remarkable on the Ioniq 5 is its right quality. It is very well-damped. Even while driving at high speeds the surface imperfections are dealt with very nicely and smoothly. At lower speeds like you typically do in the city, potholes do make their way into the cabin. But the point of note is that you’ll hear them more than you’ll actually feel them. The Ioniq 5 demonstrated its smoothness on a variety of road surfaces, and its low centre of gravity made it feel athletic.
The suspension being absorbent is a big plus, but does it offer the ground clearance you need? Now EVs with their big and heavy battery packs and usually long wheelbase are a problem over large speed breakers. But this 176mm ground clearance car when laden, managed well and didn’t hit the bigger speed bumps, so that’s a pretty important win for the Ioniq 5 in Indian conditions. The Ioniq 5 have a bit of fun on a twisty road. The acceleration is thrilling and it turns quite keenly. The steering doesn’t have that natural feeling, it would have been great if it provided more feedback.
The Ioniq 5 braking system is well-calibrated. The Ioniq 5 comes with 4 levels of regenerative braking. The level of regeneration can be adjusted using paddles on the steering wheel. The first level is barely noticeable and if you have the car in this mode, you might end up using the brakes a lot. On levels 2 & 3, the braking gets progressively stronger. On level 4, it is very strong and if you lift off the accelerator, the car will ultimately come to a halt. Engine-braking lovers will appreciate driving with regen at the maximum level. You can also turn off the regenerative brake if you want. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has an ARAI-claimed range of 631 km. In real-world driving conditions, you can expect a range of around 450 km.
Given the rising demand for EVs, there are plenty of charging stations popping up everywhere, which will take care of range anxiety as well. Hyundai provides two home chargers: 3.3 kW and 11 kW. The full charge to 100% takes just under seven hours. If you’re travelling and need a quick refill, a 350 kW DC fast charger can charge the battery from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes. A 400V and 800V charger can also be used to charge the car. In terms of the warranty, the Ioniq 5 comes with a three-year or unlimited kilometre warranty on the car and an eight-year or 160,000-kilometer warranty on the battery as standard.
Our first impressions of the Ioniq 5 says it is a clear winner. It looks sharp outside, new age and practical cabin and more importantly it is tech-laden. It drives well, and there’s a promise of great real-world range too. Over and above, it comes at an attractive price tag of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) that’s been made possible by Hyundai’s decision to assemble the car in India. With the size, spec and premiums it is ready to take on the luxury brands.