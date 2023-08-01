Avinya Concept Car: The Future of Tata's EV Line-up - Here's an overview!

Tata Motors recently revealed their brand new Avinya Concept Car, giving us a peak into the future of the company's EV direction.
It's based on the 3rd generation Pure EV architecture of the company. This platform has been designed with flexibility in mind, so that it can be used as a base for a range of Tata EV products.
Innovation, that is what the word 'Avinya' means in Sanskrit. And the company has taken that to heart with this concept car. It is a prime example of a manufacturer using the efficiencies of an electric powertrain to develop a futuristic design.
It also features a new DRL signature at the front, which reminds us of the recently showcased Tata Curvy concept.
This Pure EV platform is now the third generation of Tata's EV drive.
The first generation was the X0 platform on which the Tigor EV was built providing a range of 250 km. The X1 platform saw the development of the Nexon EV.
In the second generation of EVs, which is scheduled to hit the Indian markets by 2024, we will see the Tata Curvy SUV. This platform is built to accommodate both ICE and Electric vehicles.
With the 3rd generation platform, it will dedicated purely to EVs. This will allow for significantly better packaging and designing. The Avinya concept measures 4.3 metres in length, but the company hinted that may go even longer.
When this platform will hit the market, you will find it matched with a number of body shells. FWD, RWD, AWD are all possible with this platform.
The designing for the Avinya was done by the team based in Europe, while the engineering was done in India.
What really grabs the viewers attention is the interiors with the swivelling seat design.
As per the company, this concept is a blend between the utilities of a hatchback, MPV and crossover SUV.
Its swooping windscreen, A-pillar, makes it look like a one-box hatchback. A possibility which arises with the use of EV technology.
You will also notice the wheels at the extreme ends of the body, to maximise floor room for the batteries. This also gives you a lot more space inside.
Inside you will notice a minimalist design form. You not just see a lot of space, but also feel the spaciousness.
The 'wow factor' of the Avinya is surely the butterfly doors and swivelling seats, which will also help with ingress and egress.
It also has digital screen for the rear view cameras, instead of ORVMs. The dashboard also has a soundbar with voice activation technology.
On the inside you also have an aroma diffuser to increase the liveability of the vehicle. This acts like a scented candle for your car!
Nowadays we see most cars being launched with a lot of screens and every corner filled. It was refreshing to see Tata keeping it simple. While this looks good, it may or may not be the most practical, when living with a vehicle.
To continue along the path of being eco-friendly. Tata will be using sustainable materials in the third generation platform.
This generation of EVs will also have advanced driver assists.
The biggest hurdles for any EV is charging time and range. With this 3rd generation, Tata will be targeting 500+ km of range at the least.
Battery power which will be employed on the Avinya, will also be significantly increased compared to the existing EVs. The car will also support ultra-fast charging. With a 30 minute charge offering you a range of more than 500 km.
This ambitious project of Tata should see the light of production day in 2025. We cannot wait to see and drive the end results of this interesting platform.