Can Verstappen harness his Super Power?

Despite having a superior car and technology, the one thing that set Verstappen apart is the aggression in his driving. He never hesitates to make a tough move even when the stakes are higher. We’ve all seen that in Silverstone. It was just the first lap, but he wouldn't let Lewis pass him. His failed move in Sochi during the 10th lap to overtake Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel is one example among many to highlight Verstappen’s aggressive driving.

The irony of life is that sometimes our biggest strength is also our biggest weakness. Just take the superheroes, be it Thor or Iron Man or Queen Elsa, the one thing they suffered the most was to harness their power, channelizing their strength and ego. That’s a huge struggle in real life too! That maturity in handling their strength is what makes someone a champion. Like Lewis Hamilton.

In the Russian GP, the rain started pouring with just 6 laps to go when Hamilton was battling with Lando Norris for the lead. The track became slippery and the drivers were finding it difficult to race with slick tyres. When everyone was pitting to change tyres, leader Norris was thinking about the finish line.