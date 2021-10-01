Deep into the forest of Amaravati

We registered ourselves in the Tamil Nadu Forest department check post which is located 23 km from Udumalaipettai. Crossing the check post, we reached the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. Across the check post in Kerala, and also Chinnaar Forest. On this side of the check post, we have the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

Out there is a road for the Elumalaiyan Temple. It's the route that elephants take. The elephants' reproduction period is from November to March. During this period, we see male elephants with big tusks known as 'Tuskers'. This is one of the important routes from the forest to the dam. Through the way, we saw many elephant calves.