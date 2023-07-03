Elevating the Midsize SUV Game? Honda Elevate

The exterior build quality of the Elevate is top-notch. The doors are solid and while closing, it gives you nice confidence. The cabin is familiar and the dashboard looks really nice and classy. In fact, the materials feel nice. The steering wheel is a direct lift from the City, and so is the climate control panel. In fact, the layers used on the dashboard are City-inspired. Those of you looking for something flashy and flamboyant, you’re not going to find that here in Elevate, because the styling is all very straight-lined and very typical, very old school in that sense.

If you like that, you will be very happy because it’s done really well through the features you’ve got auto climate control, wireless charging, and two USB sockets, which are type A, not the type C that we’ve been seeing on the newer generation cars. The Elevate gets a 7-inch TFT LCD for the instrument cluster and a new larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless connectivity options. It gets a Level 2 ADAS like the City, which comprises lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and more.