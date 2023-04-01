Euler HiLoad sets a new benchmark in electric three-wheeler space

Euler Motors, named after the Swiss mathematician Leonhard Euler began its journey in 2018. Its first electric three-wheelers HiLoad comes with an inbuilt thermal management system and liquid cooling technology that allows vehicles to run efficiently on any gradient and withstand ambient temperatures. Before launching HiLoad in 2021, the team took a lot of effort to understand an EV’s problems, including weather and range. Euler tested its vehicle directly with its customers on the road. This is the key differentiator from its competitors and made them successful in the EV three-wheeler market. Today, the company is building one of its largest factories over 12 acres of land in NCR, deploying around Rs 150 crores to build a capacity to make 3,000 vehicles a month. Euler Motors Vice President, Sales and Mobility, Vani Rikhy Mehra shared the company’s uniqueness and focus area.

Can you briefly tell us about the company?

Euler Motors is an electric vehicle company, focused on building the country’s most powerful commercial EVs for India, from India. Founded by Saurav Kumar in 2018, Euler Motors is leading the market today with industry-first technologies in the EV segment and accelerating India’s adoption of sustainable mobility. The company’s flagship product, HiLoad has set industry benchmarks as the most powerful three-wheeler EV, with a liquid-cooled battery pack suited for all Indian roads and temperature conditions. HiLoad, with the highest range and payload capacity in the industry, is supported with diverse charging, financing and servicing options - to enable seamless on-road operations and address challenges to EV penetration.

Which products are offered by Euler Motors in the market?

The Euler HiLoad EV, as mentioned above is India’s most powerful cargo three-wheeler - highest payload capacity (688 kg), highest range (170 km) and highest battery capacity (12.4 Kwh) along with industry-best Torque, ground clearance, disc brakes, motor controller and power. What stands about HiLoad is our advanced IP67 battery pack - with active liquid cooling technology, a first in India. It has been patented by us, powering the vehicle to run efficiently on the Indian terrain and temperatures with no compromise on performance. We have also championed advanced software and fleet tracking systems via Euler Shepherd, which helps in assessing vehicle performance and driving better business economics.

Tell us about the current sales numbers and what are the factors driving the sales of the company?

Since its launch, the Euler HiLoad EV has been in demand across segments and industries - and we have an order book of over 9000 EVs and growing to be delivered over the next year. We are rapidly expanding our retail network, with retail showrooms live in multiple locations across India. We plan to be live and present with our showrooms in over 20 cities in the next three months.

What prominent trends do you observe in the market?

EVs are already the present and the future mobility with commercial vehicles spearheading a swift transition - both in terms of market adoption and technology. The demand is coming in from all segments - whether we speak of e-commerce, logistics, agriculture or even construction and more. The industry focuses for the next few years is to have the right vehicle for the right use case and value to cater to this industry demand.

What are the challenges you foresee in the industry?

From an ecosystem point of view, along with the right vehicles, EV financing needs to expand. Financing is a key driver for adoption for mass EV adoption and should be the focus from a policy standpoint as well.