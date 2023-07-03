Formula 1 Mid-Season Updates

2023 Formula 1 World Championship
Just one third of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship is done and we all know who’s going to be crowned at the end of the season! Max Verstappen is roaring on the back of his Red Bull and no one can stop them from sweeping the title this year. But that doesn’t mean this season is getting dull or predictable. Except for the top prize, there are fights all over and we’ve seen some incredible performances so far. Let’s take a look at how the season is going on for the teams this season.
Red Bull - 321 points
Unmatchable: That’s the only word to describe the performance of Max Verstappen & Red Bull. The Austria based team has won all 8 races with Verstappen winning 6 of them. The Dutch racer has won the last 3 races by leading from start to end. With the victory in Canada, they registered 100 wins in Formula 1. But it’s not all great at Red Bull. Until Miami, Red Bull enjoyed four 1-2 finishes in 5 races. But Sergio Perez’s form dipped after that, the Mexican failed to stand on the podium in the last 3 races. When Verstappen is lapping faster than everyone else, his teammate failed to even enter Q3 after Miami. Perez who was just 6 points off of Verstappen after Azerbaijan is now 69 points adrift of the championship leader. The talks of ‘Who’s going to replace Perez in Red Bull?’ has already started and it’s important for Checo to rediscover his form, to get back on the podium and to save his seat as well.
Mercedes - 167 points
Mercedes is getting better race after race. In the first six races, they had only one podium - Lewis Hamilton in Australia. But in the last 2 races, they’ve roared well to take 3 podiums. In Spain, Mercedes registered their first double podium of the season, and the seven-time champion Hamilton finished third in Canada. The veteran showing good pace and even George Russell is making much off his car in the race. For the youngster, qualifying seems to be a little tricky though, but with momentum on their side, Mercedes will be confident of holding on to the second spot. Yeah, they have jumped Aston Martin on the table and are 13 points ahead.
Aston Martin - 154 points
Aston Martin is on a dream run and the ever-young Fernando Alonso has taken charge of making them a giant. The Spaniard made the podium in all but 2 races (Azerbaijan & Spain). He’s getting the most out of the Aston Martin car and the 80 points difference between him and Lance Stroll clearly indicates the way the 2-time world champion is performing. Alonso is showing his hunger on the biggest stage even at 41. After failing to achieve a podium in his home GP, he made a statement that would be the last race without a podium. He turned up to Montreal and started delivering on his promise with a second-place finish. They’ve lost the second place in the constructors’ table to Mercedes and the team will be expecting Lance Stroll to step up and target the podium in the upcoming races.
Ferrari - 122 points
The same old story continues. Some weird strategy calls, drivers being unhappy about that and mix ups on the track. Ferrari achieved just 1 podium (Leclerc - Azerbaijan) in the 8 races so far. But Canada GP should give them the confidence to turn things around. Their strategy calls during the race were perfect and it gave them a good haul of 22 points despite their two drivers starting from 10th and 11th. But still, they have to be more cautious with the way they handle themselves during qualifying. In Monaco, Leclerc received a 3-place penalty for impeding Norris and in Canada, his teammate Sainz got the same penalty for impeding Pierre Gasly!
Alpine - 44 points
Alpine is standing firmly in fifth position with the top 4 having a good enough lead over them and McLaren still struggling to score consistent points. After a disappointing start to the season, Esteban Ocon scored in all 4 races. More importantly, his outstanding drive in Monaco accounted for his third podium in Formula 1. He had an incredible qualifying which put him in P3 and he managed to maintain that position till the end. Not just Ocon, even Gasly has had a few good qualifying sessions. He qualified P4 in Spain only to be pushed to tenth after getting two 3-place penalties for impeding Sainz and Verstappen. With their good one-lap pace, they should be looking for better results in the upcoming races.
McLaren - 17 points
They are closer to Alfa Romeo than to Alpine which should worry them. Lando Norris is trying to get the best out of his car but luck isn’t going his way. After an incredible drive, he qualified P3 in Spain. But it didn’t last long. Contact with Lewis Hamilton damaged his front wing because of which he had to stop and change it. A promising race ended in 17th place for the Britisher. Bad luck followed him to Canada as he got a 5 second time penalty for unsportsmanlike behaviour which cost him 2 championship points. But the young star is continuing his aggressive approach and showing real promise. It’s time for his rookie teammate Oscar Piastri to step up and add to his tally of 5 points.
Alfa Romeo - 9 points
After 6 pointless races, Valtteri Bottas scored points in Canada with an incredible race and some help from the penalty given to Norris. “I am pleased with our race today. I made up four positions during the race, and it’s always a good day when that happens, especially when you get a top ten finish, which had been our main goal all weekend long. The team will be happy with back-to-back point finishes in Spain & Canada. Since Monaco, we have been making decent progress, and its proof of all the hard work put in by the team back home in Hinwil” said the Finn after the race. The arrival of James Key as technical director (who will start his duties on September 1) should boost their chances of winning the bottom 4 race.
Haas - 8 points
When you finish P2 in qualifiers, you’ll be hoping for a huge points haul. That’s what Nico Hulkenberg and Haas would’ve hoped on the Canadian GP race morning. But it didn’t go as expected. First, a 3-place penalty for red flag infringement brought him down to fifth in the grid and lost places to Ocon and Piastri early in the race. The one-stop strategy of a few teams and some good driving from the likes of Bottas means Hulkenberg finished 15th. From fifth to fifteenth! This is their season altogether, with some sparks here and there and more disappointments. Get ready for the good first episode of next season’s Drive to Survive starring Guenther Steiner.
Williams - 7 points
Max Verstappen is ruling this season, but the entire Formula 1 world is singing this name: Alex Albon. The Thai driver delivered a masterpiece performance in Canada on both Saturday & Sunday. The bold call of going on with soft tyres for his first run in Q2 helped him enter Q3. He couldn’t do any magic in Q3 and settled for P10, but the penalty to Sainz placed him ninth in the grid. From there he drove a brilliant, faultless race. One, he managed to keep himself out of the walls in the tricky circuit and kept the speedy Ocon behind throughout. Beyond that, he managed the hard tyre very well for 58 laps which helped his and his team’s cause. The talks of ‘What he would’ve done in the RB19 had Red Bull kept him’ started already and Albon is making a case for that! Logan Seargent will find it difficult to get out of that last place.
Alpha Tauri - 2 points
It’s been a very tough season for Alpha Tauri as they are struggling to put cars even to Q2. They don’t have the pace in the car nor the drivers are experienced. Still, Yuki Tsunoda is pulling all his weight and delivering good performances week in and week out barring some mistakes. In the first 5 races, he finished in P10 twice & P11 thrice. A brake problem held him in Monaco and a 5-second penalty for pushing Zhou, pushed him from P9 to P14. All said the young Japanese driver could come up with some good points haul if it was his day. On the other hand, his teammate Nyck de Vries is still looking for his first point. But to be fair, he’s far away from scoring it!
Drivers’ Championship Table
1. Max Verstappen 195
2. Sergio Perez 126
3. Fernando Alonso 117
4. Lewis Hamilton 102
5. Carlos Sainz 68
6. George Russell 65
7. Charles Leclerc 54
8. Lance Stroll 37
9. Esteban Ocon 29
10. Pierre Gasly 15
11. Lando Norris 12
12. Alex Albon 7
13. Nico Hulkenberg 6
14. Oscar Piastri 5
15. Valtteri Bottas 5
16. Zhou Guanyu 4
17. Yuki Tsunoda 2
18. Kevin Magnussen 2
19. Nyck de Vries 0
20. Logan Sargeant 0