Formula 1 Mid-Season Updates

Just one third of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship is done and we all know who’s going to be crowned at the end of the season! Max Verstappen is roaring on the back of his Red Bull and no one can stop them from sweeping the title this year. But that doesn’t mean this season is getting dull or predictable. Except for the top prize, there are fights all over and we’ve seen some incredible performances so far. Let’s take a look at how the season is going on for the teams this season.

Red Bull - 321 points

Unmatchable: That’s the only word to describe the performance of Max Verstappen & Red Bull. The Austria based team has won all 8 races with Verstappen winning 6 of them. The Dutch racer has won the last 3 races by leading from start to end. With the victory in Canada, they registered 100 wins in Formula 1. But it’s not all great at Red Bull. Until Miami, Red Bull enjoyed four 1-2 finishes in 5 races. But Sergio Perez’s form dipped after that, the Mexican failed to stand on the podium in the last 3 races. When Verstappen is lapping faster than everyone else, his teammate failed to even enter Q3 after Miami. Perez who was just 6 points off of Verstappen after Azerbaijan is now 69 points adrift of the championship leader. The talks of ‘Who’s going to replace Perez in Red Bull?’ has already started and it’s important for Checo to rediscover his form, to get back on the podium and to save his seat as well.

Mercedes - 167 points

Mercedes is getting better race after race. In the first six races, they had only one podium - Lewis Hamilton in Australia. But in the last 2 races, they’ve roared well to take 3 podiums. In Spain, Mercedes registered their first double podium of the season, and the seven-time champion Hamilton finished third in Canada. The veteran showing good pace and even George Russell is making much off his car in the race. For the youngster, qualifying seems to be a little tricky though, but with momentum on their side, Mercedes will be confident of holding on to the second spot. Yeah, they have jumped Aston Martin on the table and are 13 points ahead.