Formula 1: The Latest

Ifelt that within the possibilities that I had on the table for next year, I felt that this was the right one and the project has some ingredients for the future and ones that are normally synonymous with success in F1 -- when you invest and you have the best people. Let's see if we can short cut that time as much as possible and make Aston Martin first as soon as possible".

This is the answer Fernando Alonso gave after his move to Aston Martin was announced. Aston Martin to first? Is it practically possible? It was thought to be an impulsive interview to defend his move at that point. But the 2 time World Champion wasn't just giving reasons. He saw something in that proposal and now it seems to be a great move. Yes, Aston Martin is next only to Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship!