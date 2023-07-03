Function Over Form - Maruti Suzuki Jimny First Drive

Design and Exterior

Boxy, old school and functional, the first thoughts to cross your mind when you see this in the flesh. The second thought is that the designers threw the aerodynamicist out of the window and then had a field day! The final thoughts are that it is so damn cute, you can’t help but fall in love with its practicality.

Rugged is the word you take home, when you see those circular LED headlights sitting on either side of the vertical slats grill. Look closer and you notice the nozzles for the headlight washer. The turn indicators act as small highlights to the grill. Look lower and you notice the black bumpers, which are made with hard plastic to protect from nicks and scratches.

The boxy stance continues in the side profile, with the flared wheel arches housing 15-inch wheels. Apparently, the arches make it easier to change wheels and install snow chains. Not a lot of people are going to be doing the latter, but still! The roof is supposedly a blueish-black shade, but in the daylight, it just looked black. The roof also gets drip rails, so that you don’t have water rolling down your head every time you get in and out. Such small details of practicality are what makes you understand the mantra of function over form.

From the rear, it is all straight up vertical. With just the spare wheel breaking the pancake flatness. The lights are housed in the rear bumper, with a brake light sitting atop the door. The door swings wide open to make it easier to get luggage in and out of the boot.

Overall, the Jimny looks perfectly balanced and poised for serious business in the mud. While still capable of smiling quietly on your commute to work.