Function Over Form - Maruti Suzuki Jimny First Drive

Maruti Suzuki showed off the Jimny to Indian fans at the Auto Expo this year in January. I stood near the vehicle, watching the general public eyeing the vehicle and hearing comments and conversations. A small fraction of viewers were enthralled by the Jimny, the majority just finding it too small for an SUV.
After having driven the Jimny in and around Dehradun, that response from the general public seems to have run deeper. This isn’t a vehicle for the masses; it is for those few nutters, who understand this machine, its capability and its legacy…
The Legacy
For those of us in India, the legacy of the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy makes drivers hearts pound and passengers bum’s ache! Even those who were not lucky enough to drive the Gypsy recognise it from all the police, military and Republic Day parade vehicles.
Yet, the legacy of the Jimny runs deeper than the Gypsy, much deeper. In 1970, Suzuki launched the LJ 10 (Light Jeep 10), a small vehicle to take advantage of the Kei Class of vehicles in Japan. The smallest class of highway legal vehicles, which enjoyed tax benefits and therefore lower prices. It was a small, cute machine which became an instant hit, outselling the domestic competition. Success was so sharp, that the company launched the vehicle in the global market. The vehicle saw sales spiral upwards globally with a fanbase for this light and capable 4x4 machine.
The second generation was launched in 1981 and sold across the globe. Even then the name ‘Jimny’ was not introduced in all markets. Till date, there is no clear answer about the origin of the name. In the US market it was known as the Samurai, Sierra in Australia, Katana in Indonesia, and Maruti Gypsy in India. The Gypsy continued unchanged in India visually till 2018, when the company finally stopped selling a 3-decade old model to the general public.
The third generation of the Jimny was launched in 1998. This was arguably the most forgettable iteration. It tried to get beefier and more ‘SUV’ like. Moving away from its spartan roots. This model never came close to touching Indian shores, and we ain’t complaining!
2018 saw the Japanese manufacturer launch the fourth generation, going back to its origins of function over form. The global market was once again treated to the cute, small, agile, lightweight and very capable 4x4 jeep. Indian fans of the Gypsy were weeping, as it did not seem to be heading to our country. It hurt more, when in 2021, Maruti was producing the 3-door Jimny in India, but for the export market only.
2023 finally saw the Maruti Suzuki Jimny enter the Indian market, and for the first time in the world as a 5-door variant. The rampaging sales of the Mahindra Thar must have surely lent a helping hand to bring this machine to our country.
It is here and we drove it, and this is what we think of the Jimny.
Design and Exterior
Boxy, old school and functional, the first thoughts to cross your mind when you see this in the flesh. The second thought is that the designers threw the aerodynamicist out of the window and then had a field day! The final thoughts are that it is so damn cute, you can’t help but fall in love with its practicality.
Rugged is the word you take home, when you see those circular LED headlights sitting on either side of the vertical slats grill. Look closer and you notice the nozzles for the headlight washer. The turn indicators act as small highlights to the grill. Look lower and you notice the black bumpers, which are made with hard plastic to protect from nicks and scratches.
The boxy stance continues in the side profile, with the flared wheel arches housing 15-inch wheels. Apparently, the arches make it easier to change wheels and install snow chains. Not a lot of people are going to be doing the latter, but still! The roof is supposedly a blueish-black shade, but in the daylight, it just looked black. The roof also gets drip rails, so that you don’t have water rolling down your head every time you get in and out. Such small details of practicality are what makes you understand the mantra of function over form.
From the rear, it is all straight up vertical. With just the spare wheel breaking the pancake flatness. The lights are housed in the rear bumper, with a brake light sitting atop the door. The door swings wide open to make it easier to get luggage in and out of the boot.
Overall, the Jimny looks perfectly balanced and poised for serious business in the mud. While still capable of smiling quietly on your commute to work.
Interior and Comfort
Step inside the 5-door Jimny, and you’ll be greeted by a functional yet comfortable cabin. Despite its compact size, the Jimny cleverly utilizes space, providing adequate legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers. The seats are supportive and well-cushioned, ensuring a comfortable ride.
One element stands out the most is the 9” infotainment screen. While the rest of the vehicle looks like a blast from the past, plastered with practicality. The screen looks too modern in the overall dashboard. The interiors are decidedly outdoorsy, with hard plastic parts used everywhere. The meter display is a reminder of the Gypsy, which is not a bad thing at all. Luxury is not what you see, it is practicality. Some will like this, others not so much. Car interiors have been getting progressively techy, and the Jimny does feel like a breath of fresh air for people who like it simple.
The rear seats can be folded down to create a generous cargo area, making it practical for carrying luggage or outdoor gear. You get 211 litres of boot space with the rear seats upright, knock them down and you get 332 litres. While the Jimny is equipped with 4 seats, it is a vehicle which will be best enjoyed with just 2. The rear bench passengers have enough legroom and headroom, but do sit considerably close to each other.
Safety Features
The Jimny comes with a host of safety features. Needed in a vehicle where you are set to go off in any direction, road or no road.
You get 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Brake Limited Slip Differential, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Brake Assist and rearview camera. Many of these features we enjoyed on the riverbed course created by the company for testing out the Jimny.
These features make even an average driver feel talented offroad!
Performance
The Jimny gets a tried and tested heart to power your adventures. It gets Suzuki’s K15B 1.5 litre naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine. This produces 103.4 bhp at 6000 rpm and 134.2 Nm at 4000 rpm. Figures which aren’t immediately impressive, till you realise that the Jimny weighs in at just 1210 kg.
As an option, you can either get the manual or automatic transmission. The former is a 5-speed, while the latter is a 4-speed torque converter gearbox. The Jimny also gets Suzuki’s All Grip Pro 4x4 system to pull you out of tight spots.
Chassis on the Jimny is a ladder frame, like most SUVs and the Gypsy. Coil springs are used front and rear to smoothen out rocks and roots. The Jimny is slightly taller than it is wider, with 1720 mm and 1645 mm respectively, this difference can be felt while cornering. At 3985 mm, it is a sub-4 metre car, but does not get the tax benefits of the class, since the engine is larger than 1.2 litres. To complete the package, you get 15-inch wheels with road biased 195/80 R15 tyres.
210 mm of ground clearance is coupled with 47 degrees of departure angle, 24 degrees ramp breakover angle, and 36 degrees of approach angle. These figures giving the Jimny some serious muscle to tackle off road sections.
On Road Drive Experience
On asphalt, the Jimny does well to hold its head high, without being overly impressive. We drove the automatic version, which accelerated well enough for laidback driving. But if you are in a hurry, the automatic gearbox just doesn’t seem to keep up. Overtaking on the undivided roads we got in Uttarakhand, needed a bit of planning and it was not about flooring the pedal and the Jimny doing the rest.
The Jimny handled corners surprisingly well. I was half expecting to get bounced around with the long travel suspension. There was body roll, but well within acceptable limits. The Jimny gripped through the corners hugging it and tackling those mid-corner potholes like they didn’t exist. At no point of time did I feel uncomfortable flicking the Jimny around, as I do when driving some of the taller SUVs.
What we did not get to experience was the Jimny in urban traffic conditions and on wide divided highways. This is important since most of us spend the majority of time on such roads. The steering is a bit tight for 3-point urban turns, but the small size and low weight makes us believe it will be a chilled out daily driver in the urban sprawl.
For those big highways, where you are cruising and overtaking at triple digit speeds, we still don’t know how the Jimny will react. We can’t wait to get our hands for a longer drive to check this out.
Off Road Drive Experience
A grin on your face is plastered throughout.
This is what the Jimny is born for, bred for and built for. The machine shone through everything that was thrown at it. The engine which feels a trifle underpowered on the road, has more than enough low-end grunt for the gnarly stuff. Even the automatic gearbox works well, since there isn’t as much requirement to change gears at high revs.
The 4x4 systems comes to the fore and to the rescue if you get yourself into a sticky situation, by error or design. One of the best things is that you can shift to 4 High without stopping. 4H is where your gear ratios remain unchanged, just the power is distributed to all four wheels. But for 4 Low, you need to stop, shift to neutral and then press the lever down on the transfer case.
Another feature which was noticeable in the dirt, was the Brake Limited Slip Differential. If a wheel gets stuck and starts spinning, the vehicle automatically brakes that wheel and transfers the power to another wheel which has traction. This allows you to pull out of tricky spots.
But the most important elements which help offroad is the diminutive size and light weight. The small size allows you to go on excursions and choose lines which you wouldn’t consider on a big bulky SUV. The light weight allows you to climb, descend and switch lines with absolute ease. Even the braking capability of the Jimny is largely attributable to its weight. The electronic safety nets which the Jimny has, only adds on to the mechanically sound engineering which has gone into the Jimny.
What We Think
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is not a vehicle for everyone. But it is a vehicle which an enthusiast can use for everything. It is a purpose-built machine with a functional approach to everything, while keeping things simple. Some will like this offbeat approach, while others will stay far away from it.
When Maruti revealed the prices for the Jimny, it was further evidence that the company is not looking at this vehicle as a mass market product. It is rather different from your average Maruti and will live within a niche it has built.
We also look forward to a long drive with the manual Jimny to see how it performs, as the biggest let down in the vehicles road manners was the less responsive gearbox.
Starting at INR 1274000 for the base manual model and going up to INR 1489000 for the top end automatic, the Jimny has been priced a little above expectation. With 30000 bookings even before the price was announced, we wait to see how this little packet of power will explode on Indian roads (or offroad!).