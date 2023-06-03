சிட்டிக்காகவே செஞ்ச எலெக்ட்ரிக் கார்!| MG Comet Electric Car

In this video, we take a look at the key features of the #MGCometEV and discuss how it makes sense for practical usability in the city. We also speak to #GauravGupta, Chief Commercial Officer of #MGMotorIndia, about the car's features and benefits. MG Motor India has launched its latest electric car, the Comet EV. The car is powered by a 17.3kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of up to 230km. The Comet EV is also equipped with a number of features that make it practical for city driving, including a rear parking camera, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and over 55 connected car features.

Key Features of the MG Comet EV:

17.3kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 230km

Rear parking camera

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Over 55 connected car features

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Reverse parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system

