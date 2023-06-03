Published:Updated:

சிட்டிக்காகவே செஞ்ச எலெக்ட்ரிக் கார்!| MG Comet Electric Car

J T THULASIDHARAN

Gaurav Gupta Explains MG Comet EV's Features & Benefits

In this video, we take a look at the key features of the #MGCometEV and discuss how it makes sense for practical usability in the city. We also speak to #GauravGupta, Chief Commercial Officer of #MGMotorIndia, about the car's features and benefits. MG Motor India has launched its latest electric car, the Comet EV. The car is powered by a 17.3kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of up to 230km. The Comet EV is also equipped with a number of features that make it practical for city driving, including a rear parking camera, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and over 55 connected car features.

Key Features of the MG Comet EV:

  • 17.3kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 230km

  • Rear parking camera

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Over 55 connected car features

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

