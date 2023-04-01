Honda City facelift is ready to face the competition

In the era of SUVs still one brand that has been proudly flying high with sedans for around 25 years and it is none other than Honda City. Honda launched its fifth generation of the City in 2020 and now it has refreshed it after three years. So with that update, what has changed in that package? What does the City give you now and has Honda done enough to keep it relevant in that sea of SUVs? For the new City, Honda has decided to give away with the diesel engine and now it is available in petrol and hybrid avatars only.

The 2023 Honda City is the first sedan in the affordable range to come equipped with an Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) or Honda Sensing. Now just to clarify, the City Hybrid already came standard with this feature but now even the petrol range gets it too except for the new entry-level version. The manual petrol City is priced from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 14.72 lakh while the CVT automatic is from Rs 13.62 lakh to Rs 15.97 lakh, ex-showroom New Delhi. The 2023 City hybrid is now available in two variants— the V at Rs 18.89 lakh and the ZX at Rs 20.39 lakh, ex-showroom New Delhi.