How electric SUVs are developed in Mahindra?

Join us on an incredible journey as college students from various colleges around Tamil Nadu step into the world of Mahindra Research Valley #Mahindra #eSUV #electriccars and experience the marvels of Mahindra's upcoming 5 eSUVs. In this captivating video, we delve into the fascinating development process of these cutting-edge electric vehicles, exploring the intricate research and development procedures, as well as the rigorous testing they undergo.

Accompanied by knowledgeable Mahindra experts, the students are taken through various state-of-the-art test labs, immersing themselves in the entire R&D process to gain a deeper understanding of electric vehicles. This unique opportunity provides them with firsthand experience and insights into the innovative technologies behind these eSUVs.

Throughout the day, the students engage in meaningful interactions with the experts, spending nearly 2 hours each, as they passionately explain the various technologies and advancements. These interactions prove to be invaluable, allowing the students to expand their knowledge and gain practical exposure to the world of R&D.

For the aspiring engineering students, this experience becomes a defining moment in their academic journey, leaving a lasting impression and memories that will be cherished for a lifetime. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mahindra for providing this incredible opportunity, and a special appreciation goes to Velusamy for turning this visionary idea into a reality.

Join us as we witness the fusion of academia and industry, paving the way for a future where innovation and sustainable transportation go hand in hand.