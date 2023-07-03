How software-driven solutions are redefining the automotive industry?

For the automotive industry, most of the software-developing companies are becoming tech enablers. Software companies are working closely with automotive, mobility, and transportation companies as they evolve into data and software-driven mobility services providers. Names like Google, and Microsoft might not appear on a vehicle or mobility service anytime soon, but more often than not its technology is underpinning an essential part of it.

While looking at the solutions provided by the software companies, they bring advanced capabilities around intelligent cloud and edge computing to support the needs of the automotive industry. They are focusing on building solutions around manufacturing, developer productivity, the software-defined vehicle (SDV), and the sustainability of supply chains. Instead of pushing their brand into mobility services, software companies help vehicle manufacturers to build their brands using their technology. This entails partnering with a large ecosystem of other companies. For this, multiple players need to come together to drive innovation given the complexities that exist today.

The automotive industry is in the transformation phase where connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) mobility is taking a new share. Everyone is building a digital platform to support an online presence, connected services, or a mobility service. Once it takes a new shape and autonomous vehicles (AVs) come into full fledge, the software industry will dominate the vehicles with all its capabilities.

On the other hand, the software industry also realises the role of the metaverse especially in an immersive car-buying experience using a metaverse showroom. With this technology, someone can sit at home and still have a full 3D experience with the car using only a browser on a PC. Users can ask questions and converse with a human or an AI bot. This is game-changing, and the technology is here and available today. The industry is also working on the industrial metaverse, which involves using our IoT and AI within manufacturing, to help people through production processes and to train factory ﬂoor workers.