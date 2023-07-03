How software-driven solutions are redefining the automotive industry?

Software-driven Solutions
Vehicles are no more a mechanical device; it has started thinking like humans and performing beyond what it is expected to do. Thanks to the emergence of software, which is transforming the automotive industry where vehicle manufacturers are increasingly dependent on software to deliver a wide range of capabilities that improve everything from entertainment experiences to driver safety. It’s already apparent the most innovative features of most vehicles, from head-up displays (HUDs) to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that enable autonomous driving, are now driven by software.
Vehicle developers today face obvious challenges in terms of technological advancement, but longstanding obstacles are also presenting new problems. It’s clear that on-board processing power and data flow capacity needs to increase massively, mostly to process data from advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), and information systems (such as head-up displays), as well as manage battery and energy levels. But as automated driving functionality ascends even further (Level 3 and higher), this processing workload will demand even more. Near-universal connectivity in future mobility scenarios will require vehicles to communicate with other vehicles, infrastructure, and cloud services with minimal latency. Additionally, this connectivity must show vigilance with regard to cyber-security threats.
For the automotive industry, most of the software-developing companies are becoming tech enablers. Software companies are working closely with automotive, mobility, and transportation companies as they evolve into data and software-driven mobility services providers. Names like Google, and Microsoft might not appear on a vehicle or mobility service anytime soon, but more often than not its technology is underpinning an essential part of it.
While looking at the solutions provided by the software companies, they bring advanced capabilities around intelligent cloud and edge computing to support the needs of the automotive industry. They are focusing on building solutions around manufacturing, developer productivity, the software-defined vehicle (SDV), and the sustainability of supply chains. Instead of pushing their brand into mobility services, software companies help vehicle manufacturers to build their brands using their technology. This entails partnering with a large ecosystem of other companies. For this, multiple players need to come together to drive innovation given the complexities that exist today.
The automotive industry is in the transformation phase where connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) mobility is taking a new share. Everyone is building a digital platform to support an online presence, connected services, or a mobility service. Once it takes a new shape and autonomous vehicles (AVs) come into full fledge, the software industry will dominate the vehicles with all its capabilities.
On the other hand, the software industry also realises the role of the metaverse especially in an immersive car-buying experience using a metaverse showroom. With this technology, someone can sit at home and still have a full 3D experience with the car using only a browser on a PC. Users can ask questions and converse with a human or an AI bot. This is game-changing, and the technology is here and available today. The industry is also working on the industrial metaverse, which involves using our IoT and AI within manufacturing, to help people through production processes and to train factory ﬂoor workers.
On the other hand, software architectures in the automotive industry are also prone to higher cyber security risks. There are more potential points of entry for malicious actors to exploit. This can make it harder to keep the system updated with the latest security patches and to detect and respond to security breaches. To overcome these challenges, OEMs have significantly increased their budget allocation towards R&D for automotive software. However, with reduced entry points of attack with a consolidated E/E architecture, cyber security risks are minimized. Additionally, the centralised architecture enables an easier rollout of timely security updates to patch vulnerabilities while also allowing for easier implementation of fail-safes and redundancies, further alleviating cyber security concerns.
With shifting OEM strategies, suppliers and automobile software companies should consolidate their capabilities for in-vehicle software and computing to offer cross-functional products and services that suit software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Overhauling their existing business models, where they manufacture and sell hardware and software products, suppliers will need to closely collaborate with OEMs and provide specialised software engineering management services.
With a host of developments in the software industry, the auto industry has to look at them as their technology partner and not a competitor. In the short term, the software industry will be focusing on driving innovation across the five elements of the automotive industry: the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, employee productivity, and inside the vehicle. In today’s economic environment, the challenge is to figure out how the software industry can help vehicle manufacturers do more with less. Driving costs out of the system is a priority for everyone. If the software industry brings down 20 percent of the expenses from manufacturing using some of its technologies, it will offset other service costs rendered in the vehicle.
The key consideration relates to which players will continue to play dominant roles in the software stack. Will it be controlled by OEMs, a collection of partners, and open-source applications? Will the vehicle software be proprietary to a specific hardware chassis or universal to many chassis across brands and companies? As these dynamics play out, the next major race will be around the commercialisation of technology and which OEMs play in the sand together or look to capitalise on their investments.