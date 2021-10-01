Hyundai enters the performance segment - i20 N Line

In terms of features too, it’s a well-loaded car as the N Line is positioned above the top variant of the standard i20. It’s a fully connected car and more importantly, there’s a lot of safety and convenience that you get with it.

So now with the appearance is done, let us get into the meat of the N Line, where the performance comes into play. Like I said earlier, the changes are not cosmetic. There are some mechanical changes as well. So what are those? The first big change that you can see is the rear disk brakes, which means, it brakes a lot better than the standard car. It also has an updated suspension, a very slightly tuned one to have that little bit better feel. The suspension damping rate has gone up by about 30% and that means you get lesser body roll and better control through corners. The steering is also responsive in the N Line as the torque has been upgraded and as a result of which now you get much more weighted steering which is more engaging and that is something that the standard i20 missed out on.