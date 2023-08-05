Adventurous Style and Luxury in the Hyundai Tucson | Detailed Review

Most manufacturers revamp their most popular models every couple of years. But Hyundai, has always put in that extra effort.

As they did with their premium hatchback, the i20. It was now the turn of the Hyundai Tucson. It is not just a minor revamp, but a complete makeover.

The Hyundai Tucson takes the best design elements from everything there is in the market and puts it together convincingly in one package.

This new Tucson, sports a fresh new design, which will surely shake up the premium-SUV segment in India.

You can expect to see these design cues handed down to other cars in the company's portfolio.