Mahindra goes for a complete Makeover

XUV700

Mahindra is all set to launch its new flagship SUV - the XUV700 in India this year. Based on the company’s new W601 SUV platform, it was earlier believed to be the new-gen XUV500, however, now we have been told that the XUV700 will be the official replacement for Mahindra’s popular 7-seater SUV. When launched, the XUV500 came with lots of segment-first features. This helped in attracting a lot of people. Mahindra would be replicating the same formula and would be offering a lot of segment-first features with the new XUV700.

Mahindra is expected to offer Advanced Drive Aids System (ADAS) with the XUV700. This would make it the first SUV to offer ADAS features in the segment. So, it can come with adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, lane departure warning and forward collision warning. Currently, the most affordable vehicle with ADAS features is the MG Gloster.

As seen in Mercedes Benz, the new XUV700 would come with a digital driver’s display and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The infotainment system would also be able to play videos. There would be soft-touch materials on the touchpoints, leather upholstery and a large panoramic sunroof. The XUV 700 will come with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both the engines would be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This new car is expected to be launched during the upcoming festive season.

New Scorpio (Z101)

Recent spy shots of the next Gen Scorpio (Codename Z101) tells us that the car will carry the high stance of an SUV and other premium features have been retained. The bonnet has also been redesigned with an added hood scoop. The new SUV has been made on the same ladder frame design and helps it stand out on the road from the competition. The tail-end of the vehicle will be short and stubby, with a near-vertical tailgate. We expect the taillights to be LED units, and there will probably be ‘Scorpio’ lettering on the tailgate, which is quite a popular design detail among modern SUVs.

Moreover, the new Scorpio is expected to have a longer wheelbase for better high-speed stability and increased comfort. The next generation Mahindra Scorpio’s interiors has been conceptualised and shaped at Mahindra’s North American Technical Centre in Detroit, United States, and engineered and developed at the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai. Like the Mahindra Thar, the new Mahindra Scorpio will be available with both BS6 compliant Petrol and Diesel engine. The 2.2L ‘mHAWK’ diesel engine in the Thar produces 130bhp of maximum power and a peak torque output of 300Nm. The 2.0L ‘mStallion’ petrol engine on the Thar produces a maximum power output of 150bhp and 300Nm of torque. Both the engines will be tuned differently and will produce a slightly enhanced performance in the new Scorpio.

Bolero Neo

Bolero has been one of the highest-selling utility vehicles in the country. As a next step, Mahindra is going to take the Bolero legacy forward with the upcoming Bolero Neo, which is essentially the facelifted version of the TUV300, which is discontinued from the Indian market due to poor response. Compared to TUV300, Bolero Neo will feature updated headlamps, a new grille and bumpers. Even in the interiors, we can expect a new dashboard layout but the powertrain is to be as same as TUV300 with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine.

Bolero Upgrade

Mahindra is also working on an all-new Bolero. While the manufacturer is yet to start testing the car on public roads, Mahindra has the car in its upcoming line-up in the next 5 years. The all-new Bolero will get a new platform and the design is likely to remain similar to the current model but with some modern highlights and additions. The Bolero is one of the oldest selling production cars in India.