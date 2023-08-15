Mahindra Scorpio N Review: Dominating Indian Roads | A detailed look at the features

India's tryst with SUVs is set to continue in the near future, as more products are launched in this range.
SUVs provide the user a number of advantages in Indian driving conditions and this is a major reason for the continued demand.
With this demand in mind, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) developed and launched its SUV, the Scorpio back then.
In 2002, when the Scorpio was originally launched, it transformed the image of the company and made it a household name. With robust sales, this icon from Mahindra plays an integral and important part in its portfolio.
Over the years, the Scorpio got regular updates to keep the machine fresh for the audience.
But now in 2022, it has got its biggest revamp till date. An almost entirely new Scorpio now stands before us in the Indian market.
Just how good is the new Scorpio? We find out with the 3rd Generation Mahindra Scorpio N.
Exteriors
When Mahindra first showcased the 3rd generation Scorpio N, they called it the 'big daddy' of SUVs.
Because the engineers took the ladder-frame of the outgoing Scorpio and worked their magic on it. It has now got a longer wheelbase, it is wider and taller compared to all the SUVs available in the market.
M&M overhauled this machine and gave it the modernity it deserved.
The new Mahindra Scorpio N immediately makes you sit up and take notice. It oozes charisma and has a macho feel to it.
The silhouette of the hood is typically Scorpio and it has the tallest and widest face in the class.
A wide rectangular three dimensional grille with slimmer full-LED headlamps accentuate the wide body. The front fender houses LED DRLs and fog lamps.
When viewed from the side profile, the Scorpio N has distinctive design elements, like a chrome strip along the bottom of the window line to the top of the rear glass. This looks much like the telson of a scorpion.
Borrowing a design cue from the XUV700, the swollen wheel arches and kink above the rear wheel are quite evident.
The 18-inch 255/60 tyres add to the rugged and sporty look of the SUV.
From the rear you notice a few standout elements, like the black panel between the tailgate and rear window. But overall, the rear is too plain, which is in contrast to the rest of the vehicle.
The tall stacked tail lamps are inspired by Volvo's SUVs.
Interiors
On entering the cabin, you will forget that you are in an Indian car. It is premium in every direction you look. You get a lovely chocolate brown plastic trim which has a nice fit and finish.
Retaining its tall driving position and commanding view, the Scorpio N also enjoys the same.
For the rear, you can choose between the captain or bench seat. Both offer sufficient cushioning, but the captain seats are more comfortable.
The captain seats recline and provide better access to the third row. The bench seat has a 60:40 split.
The centre row offers a lot of knee and headroom, and there is sufficient width for three on the bench seat. These passengers also get a pair of AC vents with blower control as well as USB-C ports.
Earlier Scorpios got side-facing seats, but in the new Scorpio N you get front facing seats as standard. The head and shoulder room is great, but insufficient knee space in the third row. It is basically for kids, as there are no AC vents, cupholders or mobile charging points.
You get all contemporary features that you would expect in an SUV in this budget. Mahindra's Adreno X is their mobile app, which can also be accessed through their 8-inch infotainment system, which is equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A plethora of driving data is displayed on the 7-inch instrument cluster, including driver attention detection.
You also get connected car tech like remote functions, location services, SOS function and Amazon Alexa commands.
The audio system comes from the XUV700, which is a 12-speaker Sony system. The interiors also get decent storage with two large cupholders and large door pockets.
Engine
The new Scorpio N gets the 2.0 litre turbo-petrol, mStallion engine, which produces 203 hp and 380 Nm. The 2.2 litre turbo-diesel alternative makes 175 hp and 400 Nm of torque.
For the gearbox, you get options of a 6-speed automatic or 6-speed manual. In the top spec vehicle, you can also get a 4-wheel drive variant.
Both the automatic and manual gearboxes shift smoothly and seamlessly, making it a joy to drive.
The diesel engine is punchy, with a fantastic mid-range and feels practical with better fuel economy. The power delivery is linear and predictable for both fuel variants.
Both these refined engines, make the Scorpio N a great allrounder package, which leaves no major weaknesses for the vehicle.
Chassis & Suspension
The new Scorpio N uses high and ultra-high strength steel, to make the chassis and body stiffer. This increased rigidity has reduced body roll, which used to be quite noticeable in the older model.
The suspension has been tuned with the company focussing on the damping ability and performance at various frequencies of vibrations.
The rear suspension uses a multi-link setup including a Watt's Link. Steering this Scorpio N is easy, with a light steering being a boon in traffic. Though this plays opposite on the highway, where you would want a slightly stiffer steering.
The tall character of the Scorpio and body-on-frame construction means that there is some amount of body roll felt, but not as much as the earlier model.
When we hit the rougher stuff, then the 4x4 showed its full potential. You can engage the 4WD from two buttons places on the centre console. A terrain management system decides the appropriate throttle response. A light steering adds to the ease of use on dirt. You don't feel like you are muscling around a big SUV in the dirt.
The advanced 4x4 system has 4 terrain modes, Zip, Zap and Zoom, which basically is Eco, Normal and Sport. This changes the behaviour of the 4x4 system and alters the traction control as well.
Brakes on the new Scorpio N are solid and give you a lot of power, even while feathering the brakes in the dirt. Mid-turn corrections are easier thanks to a very sorted braking setup.
Features
The Scorpio N is feature rich and comes equipped with a wireless charger, sunroof, dual-zone climate control, auto headlamps and wipers, powered driver seat adjustment, engine start/stop, keyless entry and go, drive modes in the diesel version, and off-road drive modes in the 4WD version.
It also gets front and rear parking sensors, but doesn't get the full 360-degree system, along with front and rear cameras.
The top spec Scorpio N has six airbags, all-four disc brakes, ESC and multi-mode traction control.
The old Scorpio was one of the most successful models in the Mahindra range. This new SUV has the potential to increase that run of success for the Indian manufacturer.
It is a major upgrade over the older Scorpio. Especially in areas where it clearly lacked against the competition.
Now, it has improved quality levels, better fit and finish, better standard equipment. And most importantly it has much better handling and driving manners.
For those looking for a tough, body-on-frame SUV, the new Mahindra Scorpio N is a wonderful alternative.
As the vehicle has no direct competition, the Scorpio is set to continue dominating the Indian market.
The company has a winner on its hands, but it needs to focus on increasing capacity and reducing waiting periods of buyers...