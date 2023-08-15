Mahindra Scorpio N Review: Dominating Indian Roads | A detailed look at the features

India's tryst with SUVs is set to continue in the near future, as more products are launched in this range.

SUVs provide the user a number of advantages in Indian driving conditions and this is a major reason for the continued demand.

With this demand in mind, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) developed and launched its SUV, the Scorpio back then.

In 2002, when the Scorpio was originally launched, it transformed the image of the company and made it a household name. With robust sales, this icon from Mahindra plays an integral and important part in its portfolio.

Over the years, the Scorpio got regular updates to keep the machine fresh for the audience.

But now in 2022, it has got its biggest revamp till date. An almost entirely new Scorpio now stands before us in the Indian market.

Just how good is the new Scorpio? We find out with the 3rd Generation Mahindra Scorpio N.