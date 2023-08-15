Maruti Alto K10 Review: Peppy Fun - Looks and Features Analysis

Three years after discontinuing the Alto K10, Maruti Suzuki relaunched its iconic entry-level hatchback.

When BS6 was implemented by the Indian government, Maruti had to discontinue the K10 and only offered the Alto 800.

This new K10 is built of safer Heartect platform, to conform to current safety standards. The company's goal is to attract two-wheeler owners, to 'upgrade' to an entry-level and affordable hatchback.

This car is an icon for a reason, since its launch in 2000, the model has sold around 43 lakh units. It also enjoys a mind-boggling 90 percent share of the segment.