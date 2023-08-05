Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Review: A Hybrid Revolution!

Unlike the badge-engineered cars like Baleno-Glanza and Vitara Brezza-Urban Cruiser. This midsize SUV is co-developed by Toyota and Maruti Suzuki.

Toyota's Hyryder and Grand Vitara share the same platform and both are powered by Suzuki’s Dual-Jet K15C series engine. The hybrid is sourced from Toyota.

To drive the new Grand Vitara, we headed to Udaipur in Rajasthan. There we experienced every drivetrain option available.