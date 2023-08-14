Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023: Luxury & Performance Redefined | In-depth Review & Terrain Test Adventure

The brand-new second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023 launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 73.5 lakh, this opulent SUV boasts a range of upgrades including a revamped cabin, refreshed styling, enhanced features, and diverse powertrain options. Our comprehensive test took us through a variety of terrains, pushing the SUV to its limits. For the full scoop, be sure to watch the entire video. Ready to witness the GLC 2023 in action? Look no further - our video showcases its prowess across various terrains, making it a must-watch for all SUV enthusiasts.