சின்ன Electric காரில் நிறைய வசதிகள்! 7.9 லட்சத்தில் MG Comet EV எப்படி இருக்கு?

Welcome to our #review of the brand new #MGCometEV, the latest addition to India's rapidly growing #electricvehicle market. In this video, our team from Motor Vikatan takes you on a detailed tour of the car, from its exterior design to its interior features, and everything in between. We take the #MGCometEV for a spin around Delhi, testing its performance, handling, and overall driving experience. You'll learn all about the car's specs, including its battery capacity, range, and charging time, as well as its driving modes and regenerative braking system. So sit back, relax, and join us for a thrilling ride in the MG Comet EV! சின்ன Electric கார்! நிறைய வசதி! 7.9 லட்சத்தில் MG Comet EV Detailed Review