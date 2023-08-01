Sunroof Fever Sweeps India's Car Market: 1 in 4 cars sold in India have a Sunroof

In a surprising turn of events (or not!), sunroofs are taking the Indian car market by storm, swiftly breaking through the barriers of luxury and becoming an irresistible feature in vehicles. This growing trend is driven by the perception of grandeur, comparable to other lavish amenities like touchscreens and keyless ignition found in high-end variants of mass-market cars.

Sunroofs aren't the most practical or required feature to have in a car in a country like India. Where most people are trying to hide from the sun! Yet it is popular. We can only believe that this popularity stems from the fact, that sunroofs are associated with luxury.