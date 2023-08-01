Sunroof Fever Sweeps India's Car Market: 1 in 4 cars sold in India have a Sunroof

In a surprising turn of events (or not!), sunroofs are taking the Indian car market by storm, swiftly breaking through the barriers of luxury and becoming an irresistible feature in vehicles. This growing trend is driven by the perception of grandeur, comparable to other lavish amenities like touchscreens and keyless ignition found in high-end variants of mass-market cars.
Sunroofs aren't the most practical or required feature to have in a car in a country like India. Where most people are trying to hide from the sun! Yet it is popular. We can only believe that this popularity stems from the fact, that sunroofs are associated with luxury.
While some may argue that sunroofs aren't opened frequently, their undeniable allure cannot be denied. Sunroofs are often seen as a luxury rather than a practical addition, particularly in India's diverse weather conditions. However, they are increasingly becoming a sought-after feature, and it's not just because of the stunning views they offer. We spend most of our time driving around in urban environs, which don't afford a good view at all.
The status associated with owning a sunroof-equipped vehicle seems to be a major draw for buyers, outweighing concerns about the added weight on a car's roof. This surging demand is partly linked to the SUV craze that has been driving car sales in recent years. A whopping 85% of SUVs in the market, including compact ones, now boast a sunroof.
Moreover, carmakers have recognized the potential of sunroofs in smaller, more affordable cars. Models like the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz now offer sunroof options, enticing customers who are willing to stretch their budgets by a reasonable margin.
Even popular brands like Maruti Suzuki, known for being value-conscious, have embraced the sunroof trend. Last year, they introduced a sunroof in their Brezza compact SUV, and customers with a budget of around Rs. 15 lakhs have been opting for higher variants to enjoy the bells and whistles.
Amidst the rise of sunroof-equipped cars, the perception of luxury and practicality intertwines, leading to a rapidly growing market.
Whether it's the allure of luxury or the thrill of open skies, sunroofs are fast becoming an integral part of the Indian automotive landscape. With affordable options now available, car enthusiasts can indulge in the joy of panoramic views without breaking the bank. As the sunroof fever continues to sweep the nation, it's evident that this trend is more than just a passing fad; it's a bright new chapter in the Indian car market.
Below are some of the most affordable cars with sunroofs currently as 1 in 4 cars sold in India have a sunroof:
1. Tata Altroz (INR 7.9 lakhs)
2. Hyundai Exter (INR 8 lakhs)
3. Hyundai i20 (INR 9 lakhs)
What's your say! If you are going to buy a new car, which one would you choose: a car with a sunroof or without a sunroof? Please share your comments.