Range Rover Velar: Bookings Open! Know the starting price and other details here!

Are you ready for some serious luxury and power? Because the Range Rover Velar Bookings opened!
Now, let's talk about what makes this beauty tick. The New Range Rover Velar comes in the Dynamic HSE variant, and it's packing not one, but two impressive powertrain options. First up, we've got a 2.0-liter petrol engine that delivers a whopping 184 kW of power and 365 Nm of torque. That's some serious muscle right there!
And if diesel is more your style, don't worry, they've got you covered. The Velar also offers a 2.0-liter Ingenium diesel engine that packs a punch with 150 kW of power and an impressive 420 Nm of torque. Talk about raw power at your fingertips!
So, whether you prefer the thrill of petrol or the efficiency of diesel, the New Range Rover Velar has got something to satisfy every driving desire. It's time to take luxury and performance to a whole new level with this stunning road warrior.
Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “The New Range Rover Velar is a pure expression of trademark Range Rover refinement, featuring the latest technology and a dramatic, clean and reductive new design. Defined by perfectly optimised proportions, the Range Rover Velar embodies sophisticated elegance with a dramatic presence, which makes it that much more intriguing and desirable to our discerning clients.”
They've gone all out with the design, adding a new front grille and fancy Pixel LED Headlights that look like sparkling jewels during the day. And let's not forget that rear overhang that adds a touch of balance and shows off the Velar's impressive length. It's a real head-turner!
And guess what? They've spiced things up inside too! You'll find two new leather colorways - Caraway and Deep Garnet - that scream luxury. Plus, they've added some Moonlight Chrome touches on the steering wheel, centre console, and air vents. It's all about those little details, you know? Oh, and don't miss the Shadow Grey Ash wood veneer trim finishers - talk about elegance!
They've also got your tech needs covered with the next-gen Pivi Pro infotainment system. It's got a sleek 28.95 cm curved glass touchscreen that controls all the essential vehicle functions.
Now, let's talk about comfort. The Range Rover Velar is like a calm sanctuary on wheels. They've got this cool Active Road Noise Cancellation technology that minimizes road noise, giving you a serene and quiet ride. Plus, they've got an advanced air purification system that ensures you're breathing in the cleanest air possible.
And when it comes to performance and capability, the Velar doesn't disappoint. It's got this Electronic Air Suspension that glides over rough roads, and thanks to Adaptive Dynamics, those bumps won't bother you at all. And here's the best part - you can customize your driving experience with Terrain Response 2®. Just pick the mode that suits your fancy - Eco, Comfort, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Dynamic, or Automatic - and the Velar will adjust everything for you!