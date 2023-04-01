Safety gets advanced with Tata - ADAS

But what is ADAS and why is it a big deal for Tata to bring it in their product portfolio?

Advanced Driver Assistance System is the evolution of driver aids, which earlier took the form of ABS, Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control etc. The ‘Advanced’ word was added when safety didn’t just come from within the vehicle, but also from data of the environment around the vehicle. These vehicles are equipped with various sensors to help reduce driver mistakes and make all the passengers in the car safer.

ADAS is categorised into various levels, depending on the amount of automation that is available in the system. The Tata siblings are equipped with Level 1 ADAS, which will keep you significantly safer on the road.