Vehicle Scrappage Policy the Road to Cleaner Air & Safer Streets? India's Scrappage Policy Explained

In this video as we delve into the details of this government-funded initiative - India's Vehicle Scrappage Policy. To know about the phased implementation starting April 1, 2023, for heavy commercial vehicles and June 1, 2024, for other commercial and private vehicles. Understand the fitness criteria for older vehicles and how owners can benefit from scrapping incentives up to Rs. 25,000! Watch now and stay informed about this significant leap towards a sustainable future!