What is BS VI Stage 2?

Similarly, industries in India are required to comply with the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), which specify the permissible levels of pollutants in the ambient air. These standards are based on the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines and cover pollutants such as sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter.

The Bharat Stage (BS) norms in India are a set of regulations that specify the maximum permissible levels of pollutants that can be emitted by vehicles. The BS norms are based on European emission standards and are progressively more stringent, with each stage setting lower limits on the emissions of pollutants.

Here are the different stages in the BS norms in India

Bharat Stage I: BS I norms were first introduced in India in the year 2000, and they applied to all new cars and commercial vehicles.

Bharat Stage II: BS II norms were introduced in 2005 and applied to all new cars and commercial vehicles.

Bharat Stage III: BS III norms were introduced in 2010, and they applied to all new cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers.

Bharat Stage IV: BS IV norms were introduced in 2017 and applied to all new cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers.

Bharat Stage V: BS V norms were proposed but were skipped, and the country directly moved to BS VI norms.

Bharat Stage VI: BS VI norms were implemented from April 1, 2020.

Bharat Stage VI Stage 2: BS VI Stage 2 emission norms, also known as Bharat Stage 6.2 (BS 6.2), are the latest set of regulations for vehicular emissions in India. These norms are being implemented in the country from April 1, 2023, and are aimed at reducing the pollution caused by vehicles by setting stricter emission standards.