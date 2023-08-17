Ashok Leyland's `Manzil ka Safar' Stallion Drive from Kanyakumari to Leh!

This incredible drive, which began on the momentous occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, is a tribute to Ashok Leyland's iconic Stallion range of vehicles and their remarkable association with the Indian Armed Forces. With the spirit of resilience, strength, and unshakable commitment, the expedition is set to conquer diverse terrains, challenging mountain passes, and awe-inspiring landscapes, covering a whopping 4000 kilometres!
During this drive, Ashok Leyland will engage with army veterans, automotive enthusiasts, and the general public, sharing stories of resilience, innovation, and the successful partnership with the Indian Army.
Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “As we commemorate our 75th anniversary, we set out on this journey in honor of the long-standing association with the Indian Armed Forces. The Stallion Drive from Kanyakumari to Leh embodies our commitment to the Indian army. We are proud of our association and we will continue to be relentless in our efforts to break barriers, overcome obstacles and be a trusted partner."
Mr. Amandeep Singh, President LCV, International Operations, Defense & Power Solutions, Ashok Leyland said, “The drive from Kanyakumari to Leh is a symbolic journey of resilience, strength, and unshakable commitment. As Ashok Leyland embarks on the 'Manzil ka Safar' Stallion Drive, commemorating 75 years of excellence and our long association with the Indian Army, we forge ahead, embodying the spirit of progress and nation-building. This drive sums up our shared legacy, where the road signifies both, the path we travel and the unity that propels us forward. Let this journey stand as a testament to our firm dedication to serving the Indian Armed Forces.”
And that's not all! The three Stallion trucks leading the way represent the three terrains the Stallion has triumphed over for the Indian Army—forests, deserts, and mountains. They'll take on Indian roadways, showcasing the enduring relationship between Ashok Leyland and the Indian Army, paying tribute to Kargil veterans, and saluting the army's brave hearts.
The Stallion has indeed been the backbone of the Indian Armed Forces, with over 75,000 Stallions serving the nation.