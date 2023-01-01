A Goan Cycling Vacation...

It is by riding a bicycle that you learn the contours of a country best, since you have to sweat up the hills and coast down them. Thus, you remember them as they actually are, while in a motor car only a high hill impresses you, and you have no such accurate remembrance of country you have driven through as you gain by riding a bicycle.”

– Ernest Hemingway

When we think about Goa, we visualise beaches, sand, sun, surf and parties! Goa is all of that and then some more. Goa is also quite the paradise for cyclists. With great air, road and train connectivity, enjoying a Goan vacation on the saddle of your bicycle is not just fun, but convenient as well. In Goa, you can either rent a bicycle or preferably bring your bicycle along with you.

The weather in Goa is such, that the best time to enjoy the place is to ride in winter. Anytime between October to February is great for cycling. The monsoons are also an amazing time to spend in Goa, but you need to be mentally and physically prepared to ride in heavy rain.