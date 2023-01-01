Around India on Two Wheels!

Whenever we meet up with our close friends, we talk about going on a trip together. We will never stop talking about the trips. Starting with Kodaikanal and going to Goa, we will look for a location to go. Even director Shankar would not look for such locations. We will do all our planning well. But the trip ends there. Now, I am writing this article on the day I returned to office after a 45-day ride with friends. When xBhp asked me if I could go on an all-India trip, I knew this trip is an opportunity to understand India and meet bikers from all over the country. Yes, it was an All-India-Trip.

xBhp is a motorcycling community started in 2003. Today it is followed by many people all over India. At least once in two years, they coordinate an all-India trip. This #roadtripunited2022 was the plan for 2022. xBhp extended a special invitation to Motor Vikatan to join in this trip. I just packed my bags and left for Delhi.