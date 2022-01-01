Automatic Pocket Rocket: Yamaha Aerox 155

Design

Aerox has come up with a fresh new design, breaking all stereotypes of having a 'flat floorboard for family riding.' There is a minor intersection between the seat and handlebar, although that will affect the practicality of the scooter. It’s a new design element we welcome.

Starting with the LED headlight and sharpening of the back. Larger tyres, a slightly bulky exhaust system compared to other scooters and sporty rear twin shock absorbers. When riding the Aerox weighing 126 kg, we also got the feeling of riding a slightly larger bike. It even looks big.

The fuel tank upfront looks amazing. While refuelling, there is no need to get off the scooter. If it had been slightly flatter, it could have been used to store stuff. For taller riders, the knee gap in front will prevent them from moving back and forth.

Yamaha has given 24.5 litres of space under the Aerox seat. A large helmet can be placed under the seat, which is rather unique. But, is the 5.5-litre fuel tank enough for this performance scooter of Yamaha?