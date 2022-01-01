Automatic Pocket Rocket: Yamaha Aerox 155
The Yamaha Aerox 155 has evolved beyond the mental image of a regular scooter. It was most evident while refuelling this Maxi scooter at the petrol station. The attendants asked, "I can’t spot the petrol tank? Is this a scooter or bike? What scooter is this?" Such questions prove that this scooter is a sure head-turner.
Design
Aerox has come up with a fresh new design, breaking all stereotypes of having a 'flat floorboard for family riding.' There is a minor intersection between the seat and handlebar, although that will affect the practicality of the scooter. It’s a new design element we welcome.
Starting with the LED headlight and sharpening of the back. Larger tyres, a slightly bulky exhaust system compared to other scooters and sporty rear twin shock absorbers. When riding the Aerox weighing 126 kg, we also got the feeling of riding a slightly larger bike. It even looks big.
The fuel tank upfront looks amazing. While refuelling, there is no need to get off the scooter. If it had been slightly flatter, it could have been used to store stuff. For taller riders, the knee gap in front will prevent them from moving back and forth.
Yamaha has given 24.5 litres of space under the Aerox seat. A large helmet can be placed under the seat, which is rather unique. But, is the 5.5-litre fuel tank enough for this performance scooter of Yamaha?
Features
Aerox is a premium scooter with a large engine and it needs to be equipped accordingly. In this regard it doesn’t outshine, it’s just acceptable. LED headlights and tail lights are great, nights are now bright. Indicators can also be upgraded to LEDs for an additional Rs 1,500. The fully Digitalized Instrument Cluster looks special. Trip meter, fuel consumption and tachometer details are available.
Although there is Bluetooth connectivity, there is no navigation control on the screen. Calls and SMS alerts will come if desired. The last place where the scooter was parked can be known through Yamaha Connect mobile app. Fuel cap and slip buttons are provided near the keyhole.
It also has an automatic start/ stop feature. We can turn this off if we want. When it is on, the scooter automatically shuts off, if it stops for 2 or 3 seconds at the signal. Twist the accelerator a little and the bike will turn on again. Charging port, side stand cut off features add value to the package.
Aerox, which is sold overseas, has a keyless feature. But in India, that option isn’t given. Also, in other countries, preload-adjustable gas-charged shock absorbers are provided. In case you need the shockers to be upgraded an additional Rs 17,000 will have to be spent to get gas-charged shock absorbers.
Engine and Performance
This is where the Aerox shows its uniqueness and true colours. Yamaha has used the same engine as the 155cc mill in the R15. It uses a 155cc liquid-cooled engine with 4 valves. The engine is so smooth that there is no vibration even at 100 kmph I was able to cruise and fly beautifully on the highways at speeds of 90 – 95 kmph. Aerox gives you the acceleration needed to overtake, even at speeds of 90 kmph. It was able to go up to a maximum speed of 115 kmph.
How is it in the city? Aerox shows inherent speed within the city. With a refined engine; the throttle response is also awesome. Great fuel efficiency cannot be expected if you ride fast. You will get less than 40 kmpl. But with the right handling at the right speed, you can get 50 kmpl. Engine Start/ Stop feature is good in urban traffic. The exhaust note could have been sportier to match the sporty nature of the scooter.
Should I buy it?
Yamaha has boldly launched a performance scooter in India with such a design. With an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.29 lakh, Aerox justifies it with an excellent product. Aerox will definitely appeal to those who want a scooter, which is sporty and has superb performance. Performance aside, Aerox will struggle to impress those who want a scooter for practicality. Most scooters in India are bought for practical purposes only. It remains to be seen how the Aerox will fare in the Indian market.