Bajaj Chetak Factory Visit: Chetak For the Masses of the Future

Bajaj’s Chetak scooter, which came out in the 1970s, was hugely popular all over India. Bajaj introduced the electric scooter in 2020 under the name ‘Chetak’ once again. On the occasion of the 84th birthday of former Bajaj Chairman Rahul Bajaj, Bajaj inaugurated the Chetak Technology Limited manufacturing plant for electric scooters and upcoming EV bikes.

The opening ceremony of the Chetak Technology Electric Scooter Plant was held at Akurdi, Pune. The plant will produce 800 units a day. Bajaj will invest another Rs 750 crore in this brand-new plant. Bajaj plans to increase its production by about 500,000 scooters a year.