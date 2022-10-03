Bajaj Pulsar N160 Sport Commuting!

Bajaj had recently launched its 3rd generation of its iconic brand, Pulsar, with the introduction of the N250 and F250.

The new Pulsar N160 is a smaller capacity sibling of those quarter litre machines. It is got little or nothing to do with the NS160. For many years now, India has had an oddball in the 160cc segment. Just 10cc more, differentiated this segment from the regular ‘commuter’ 150cc motorcycles. This segment was looked at through a younger, sportier prism. While a 150cc motorcycle would be ridden by middle-aged men to work, the 160cc was ridden by young folks headed to college and fun!