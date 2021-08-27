Building Innovation Skills for Mobility Engineers - Chapter 12

As Automotive OEMs integrate more technology content into their vehicles, the weight, cost and packaging space required for wiring harnesses will increase significantly and will soon pose a problem. [6]

ICE Vs EV - A teardown of the Chevy Bolt (EV) versus the VW Golf (ICE) indicates that the EV uses 80% more copper than the ICE and most of this copper is used in the electric motor. The copper coil helps to convert the electrical energy into mechanical energy. Pure EV motors can contain more than a mile length of copper wiring in their stator windings. Copper wire is also used to connect the electronic components and the battery pack. [5]

Electric Vehicles - Automotive OEMs are keen to improve the range of the EV and meet the demands of their customers. Minimizing the weight of EV is crucial to improving the range. EVs, in comparison with ICE vehicles, require additional electrical wiring and other electronic components, increasing the weight of the vehicle. The introduction of the electric powertrain alone adds about 30% more weight as compared to ICE powertrain. [7]

Autonomous Vehicles - Autonomous driving requires the addition of a multitude of hardware redundancies and protective mechanisms to prevent single points of failure. System redundancies are critical because unexpected failures may cause the vehicle to crash if the driver isn’t paying attention or actively involved in the driving and steering process. However, these safety redundancies can add significant weight and cost to the wiring harness by duplicating networks, powerlines, and some electronic control units (ECUs). [7]

Connected Vehicles - The connected vehicle is fast growing into a hub for entertainment, communications, and productivity. The various components of the smart and connected technology have to be connected together, driving OEMs to incorporate more networks, such as CAN, and leading to wiring harnesses that are heavier, larger, costlier, and more complex. Some modern vehicles contain close to 40 different harnesses, comprised of roughly 700 connectors and over 3000 wires. If taken apart and put into a continuous line, these wires would exceed a length of 4km and weigh approximately 60kg. In addition, OEMs will need to integrate high baud rate networks with specialty cabling to support the increased features and functionality of new vehicles. Modern vehicles can contain more than 70 specialty cables, such as coax, high speed data, and USB cables. In older cars, this number was closer to 10. [7]

Potential Solutions - One solution is to develop technologies that reduce harness weight. Ultra -small diameter wiring is one good example. Finding alternatives to specialty cables will further reduce the weight, cost and bundle diameters of harnesses. The number of cameras and displays will only increase in the future, hence developing ways to transmit video and camera signals via standardized wiring will be crucial. Alternatively, finding ways to multiplex these signals onto one shared specialty cable and having multiple devices tap into these cables, will have the same effect: reducing harness weight, cost and bundle diameter. Another approach is using advanced software solutions that support trade-off studies to optimize module locations and identify any modules that can be combined to save weight, cost, and reduce bundle sizes. [7]. In the future, lightweight wires and harnesses of aluminium alloy or copper-cladded aluminium (CA) conductor will be the mainstream material to respond to demands for reducing weight for better fuel efficiency and to a run-up in copper prices.

Yamar Electronics, an Israel-based SME, specializes in technology for communication over noisy DC power lines. It is targeted towards reduction of wires, thereby resulting in reduced cost and weight. Yamar introduced “Automotive Power Line Communication” using the DC- BUS technology, merging data over the power lines using existing CAN and LIN protocols, thus eliminating extra harness. This proposed solution may reduce the length of total harness from 2km to 200 meters. Yazaki Corporation, whose core product is automotive wire harness assembly, is working on wirelessly transmitting control signals from the vehicle’s electronic control unit (ECU) to the electronic devices in the extension system. [8]

Bharath decided to use the open innovation platforms to solve his technical problems. He was inspired by the success stories that his CTO Dr Sharma had shared recently. He listed down the various lightweighting opportunities for the EV that he was building. Some of the critical sub-systems like batteries, wiring harness, electric motor etc are areas where his team did not have expertise. He decided to run a crowdsourcing campaign to source ideas from experts outside his company. He estimated the time required to run the open innovation campaign, select the good design ideas and 3D print the parts for his EV prototype and was glad that it fitted his project timeline.

Mobility Engineer 2030 - To be continued...