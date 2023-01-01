BYD Atto 3: A pure premium EV

The cabin design is subjective, and it certainly stands out, though I am quite sure it’ll polarise. The blue, cream and red colour scheme bring a real point of difference that stands apart from the drab grey and black cabins we are used to seeing. There’s almost none of the in-vogue piano black trimming either, which is certainly a positive. There are plenty of interesting design elements, including the twanging elastic strings over the door pockets, oddly designed air vents, foamy, cream-coloured, and muscular-looking dashboard, and door handles mounted atop the speaker pods.

In place of a traditional instrument cluster is a 5.0-inch screen perched atop the column which I found perfectly legible. It shows your speed digitally, remaining range, tyre pressures, current power usage or rate of recuperation, lane-assist function, active cruise control settings, and front and rear collision warning. The centre tunnel features a gear shifter that looks to be inspired by a plane’s thrust lever. Behind this are a stylish starter button, knurled roller dial for audio volume, and a bank of Audi-aping, sturdy buttons assisted by rocker switches.