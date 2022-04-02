Caring for your Car in Indian Summers

The majority of India sees a 9-months long summer. With the summer being at its peak for a good 3 months. The scorching heat takes a toll on both man and machine. It is imperative to care for the well-being of both.
In this quick guide, we cover the necessary precautions one must take for one's automobile.
1. Air-Conditioning
The first thing we all think of is creature comfort and the air-con in your car is directly related to it. As such, it is of primary importance to get your air conditioner serviced before the onset of summer. Also, it is helpful to use it for a few days before you actually need it. So that you find out in advance if there is any malfunction.
2. Coolant Levels
Now that we have the air conditioner working to keep you cool, we divert our attention towards keeping the car cool! The heart of the car, the engine, is as stressed out as us humans in the heat. It is the job of the engine coolant to suck out this heat and dump it out through the radiator. To do so, there needs to be sufficient liquid that can transport the heat energy from one place to another. This is why it is so important to regularly check the coolant level throughout the summer months.
ஒட்டுமொத்த விகடனுக்கும் ஒரே ஷார்ட்கட்!
3. Engine Oil
Having the requisite amount of engine oil is always important for the well-being of your car. And it becomes doubly important in the summer. Because engine oil doesn't just lubricate the engine internals in the searing heat. It also transfers the heat from the core of the engine. Do make sure that the engine oil is topped up with the recommended grade.
4. Wipers and Windscreen fluid
This might not seem an obvious element for the summer. But Indian summers are often peppered with quick rain showers. If you get caught with old hard wipers or no water for the windscreen, then you might end up damaging the glass. Hard wipers grate against the windscreen surface, scratching it up over time.
5. Tyres
Tyres take a hammering in the summer months. Burning hot black asphalt is in constant contact and friction with the black doughnuts of your car. The ambient heat is compounded with the heat produced by friction and you have a recipe for tyre torture. Before the start of peak summer, check your tyre condition, especially if it is old and cracked rubber. During the summer months, regularly check the air pressure in the tyres and maintain it at optimum. This will increase tyre life and give you a better driving experience in the summer.
6. Sun Shades
We wear shades to protect our eyes from the bright summer light. Similarly, we need to protect the car from the light. A closed car, parked in the sun, acts like a greenhouse. Buy a set of shades for your car. And use it, whenever you plan to leave your car parked in the sun for a long time. It will keep your car cooler and make life easier for you when you get back to drive.
7. Park in the Shade
Look for places where you can park your car in the shade. Whether it is the basement parking in your apartment complex or a shady tree on the highway. Park in the shade as much as possible. It will not just help keep your car cooler, it will also protect the paint of the car from deteriorating at a faster pace.
8. Air Filter
Indian summers are not just hot, but also exceptionally dusty. The heady cocktail of heat and dust plays havoc with the air filters in your car. Clean it thoroughly before the onset of summer and check regularly through the season.
9. Open Doors and Windows
After your car has been parked in the open during the day, don't just jump straight in. Open the doors from either side to allow the air trapped inside to escape. Even after you have started your car and switched on the AC, keep the windows rolled down for the hot air to flow out. This will help your car cool down faster.
10. Battery
One often overlooked item in your car is the battery. The battery is under a lot more stress during the summer with an extra electrical load. Coupled with that is the moisture sucking heat, which reduces the liquid levels in the battery. If you have a battery that requires water top-ups, do so regularly in the summer.
Most importantly though, in the heat, it is easy to get worked up while driving. It is pertinent to keep a cool head at all times. The rest will then be easier to follow!