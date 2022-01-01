Chip Off The New Block!
Gadgets - Chip
One of the leading chip manufacturers of the world, Qual comm, launched its latest flagship mobile chip at the end of November. What features does this processor have? What is this processor capable of? Let’s have a look.
The first question that arises in our minds is, why do I need to know about this mobile processor? That’s a genuine question. A mobile processor is one of the key features we need to look at while purchasing a smartphone. Smartphones have invaded our households during the pandemic period, with or without our knowledge. The pandemic made every person in India use a smartphone for various purposes, especially for studies. Many parents bought new smartphones for the studies of their children. In the future smartphones are going to be one of the basic needs of our life in the developing digital economy. So, picking a smartphone according to our needs is also important. For that, we need to learn what a smartphone is made up of.
First, let’s have a look at this flagship processor of Qualcomm. The company named its new processor ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 1’. The company switched from the ‘Number Naming’ system to the ‘Generation Naming’ system from its new processor (Qualcomm’s previous chip name is Snapdragon 888+). 5 important updates we noticed in the new processor are connectivity, camera, AI, sound, and security.
For connectivity, in terms of hardware, the new processor is equipped with 4th gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System. And the new processor also has the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System. With the help of the above systems, the smartphone equipped with this processor can download at a speed of 10 Gbps and the mobile can utilize Wi-Fi speed up to 3.6 Gbps. Practically speaking, mobile networks can’t provide that much download speed currently. There are possibilities in the future. Qualcomm is upgrading at a faster pace.
Camera, Qualcomm specifically gave some importance to the camera segment in this processor. Its new Snapdragon sight technology, which is the first technology Qualcomm specifically uses for camera aspects. It says, if the smartphone camera using this processor is capable, it can process 3.2 Gb of data per second. We can shoot 8k videos on mobile, and the bokeh effect can be used in the video too.
AI, the processor’s AI capabilities are upgraded a bit compared to the previous processor. Qualcomm is working with Sonde Health, to make its AI usable for health benefits. The smartphone with this processor can analyze the vocal patterns to predict some health conditions or diseases and take action accordingly which the company hasn’t disclosed as yet.
For a better audio experience, this processor uses Qualcomm aptX Lossless Technology and it also has integrated Bluetooth 5.2. This processor also supports the LE Audio feature which is going to be the next best experience we are going to have with Bluetooth. Using the LE Audio, we can broadcast our audio, share the same Bluetooth with multiple devices for audio and we will have better audio quality. In terms of security, this is the first processor to use the Android Ready SE feature, which is used for digital car keys, digital documents, etc. The new processor supports iSIM too, which eliminates the usage of a traditional physical sim.
This new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is an upgraded version in all aspects than its predecessor. Still, there is a long way to go for Qualcomm to compete with Google’s Tensor chip and Apple’s M series chips. But Qualcomm is making progress, that’s the important thing.