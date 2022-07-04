Cycling in Spiti: Middle Land

Vistas are not to the liking of every traveller. Yet, the alluring landscape is an adventurer’s dream. Especially for the simple bicycle.

Spiti Valley is accessible from two sides, Manali and Shimla. While the former is shorter, it has far more hostile conditions, it is closed in winter and gains altitude rapidly. The latter is longer, gains altitude gradually has decent roads and is open throughout the year. For cyclists coming from the plains, the gradual ascent from Shimla is the preferred route, which ends in Manali.

There were two of us who rode the Spiti circuit on our bicycles. Starting from Shimla, we climbed almost constantly to the village of Kufri. A quaint village which is filled with an abundance of apple orchards. The scent of fruit trees mixed with the fumes of diesel trucks leaves you perplexed!

The first day of riding ended in Narkanda, a village at the top of the mountain. From there you have to make a decision. Either descend to the Sutlej River andride along the National Highway or take the Old Hindustan Tibet Road. We chose the latter and found that nobody in the village knew about it. After much humdrum, we found an old gentleman who could direct us on our way to an incredible adventure.