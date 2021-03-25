Cycling through the pristine mountains of Uttarakhand

This northern Himalayan state of the country is known as the abode of the Gods. The people also truly believe in ‘Athithi Devo Bhava’, Sanskrit for, our guests are the equivalent of God.

Cycling through these pristine mountains, does make you feel like one when showered with the love of the people. At the same time, these rugged mountains can be incredibly challenging even for the most diehard cyclist.

We were fortunate to ride through these blessed lands on our bicycles for a fortnight. Truly experiencing heaven on earth.

The ride started and ended in Dehradun, perfect, since it has great connectivity for people travelling from around the country. Chaitra, my riding partner on this trip, in fact flew from Bangalore to experience the bliss of these hills.

Our route took us through snow, views of holy snow-covered peaks, forests roads of the famous Jim Corbett park, pine forests, dirt roads and everything else in between. We rode from Dehradun to Mussoorie to Tehri Lake to Karnaprayag to Kausani to Ranikhet to Corbett to Lansdowne and finally back to Dehradun via Rishikesh, covering roughly 800 km and climbing more than 12000 metres!

Here’s our travel captured in a handful of snaps, which we hope will inspire and entice you to go experience these mountains on your own…