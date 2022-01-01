Dakar: A Gruelling Masterpiece

Considered to be the toughest rally in the world, the Paris-Dakar Rally as it was originally called, started in 1978. Participants started in Paris, France and rode/ drove to Dakar in Senegal, covering around 10000 km. The first iteration saw 182 vehicles at the start line and only 74 managing to finish. As the years passed, the sport first grew in popularity, with the number of participants increasing, before it hit a roadblock due to a myriad of reasons. Foremost of it being the number of deaths of racers and spectators.

The 2008 rally was cancelled due to terrorist threats along the route in Africa and eventually the rally was shifted to South America from 2009 to 2019. 2020 saw the rally moving to Saudi Arabia and the upcoming edition will be the third in this country.

In recent years, the rally has become tougher, with more investment by manufacturers in the sport and an ever-growing fanbase.

2022 will see top rallyists from around the world participating in the Dakar, where it will start on the 1st of January with a prologue stage. It will then be followed by 12 stages around the Saudi Arabian desert covering 7500 km in two weeks and ends at Jeddah. Around 300 racers across categories are going to be at the start line. How many will finish?