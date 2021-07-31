Electric Mobility: Automotive Programming - The language of cars | Chapter 8

Software drives the performance in today’s cars, with connectivity across domains as a critical enabler for new features. For internal-combustion engines, software has enabled rapid stop–start technology to minimize idling and variable valve timing to improve efficiency. For EVs, software helps to manage the trade-offs between performance and range. The EV’s range might reduce significantly in very cold or warm environments, when the drivers are more likely to set air conditioning or heating on high. To manage these trade-offs, EVs will need to rely on efficient software systems to coordinate across domains [3].

Tomorrow’s vehicle may have a software that is integrated end to end. A primary operating system, robust and flexible enough to cover major systems throughout the vehicle, and software modules, developed on a common code base, could anchor this integration. this would allow automotive OEMs to solve the performance issues stemming from disparate operating systems and disjointed sets of code. End-to-end software solutions will enhance human–machine interface. End-to-end software platforms could make dynamic resource sharing a reality—a shift that would reduce overall hardware costs while enabling the addition of new capabilities over time [3].

The shift from discrete modules to a common architecture has already occurred in other industries. Leading players in smartphones have improved functionality by more closely integrating code across existing hardware components. They can reuse a single software architecture across many types of devices, substantially reducing the need for redesign. If you had sometime wondered why the navigation system or the interface of your car display looks so outdated compared to what you get on your smartphone, now you know why.

A leading EV OEM has designed its electronic systems to share a common software foundation. Most of the systems can communicate with each other and receive over the air updates. New software-defined features are deployed as they become ready and can be further improved over time. Security and safety vulnerabilities can be rapidly identified and addressed. Performance and usability data collected and fed back into Design can be used to create new features [4].

It's all there in the mind!

The intense discussion between Prof. Murugan, Pavan and Kavya was about to end. Kavya was feeling very confident with Prof. Murugan’s explanation – Pavan could sense that. He was feeling quite happy that he could help Kavya with her questions about contribution of computer science in EV. Things were going good when suddenly Prof. Murugan said something that shook Pavan. “Pavan, why don’t you work with Kavya on the project. We can facilitate an inter college project. It will be good for you too to have some hands-on experience before joining the OEM.” Pavan was blank. He sheepishly nodded his head in agreement but did not say a word.

Pavan’s discomfort with the proposal was so evident that both Prof. Murugan and Kavya could easily sense it. That evening Pavan was lying down on his bed, deep in his thoughts when Kavya pinged – “You don’t want to work alongside me?” Pavan was expecting Kavya might have misinterpreted his reaction. He knew he have to be honest to get rid of it. He wrote back “No Kavya. I will really love working with you. I am just bit worried about how useful I can be. I am a student of Mechanical engineering domain. And this project will require so much know of computer science and coding!” Kavya could understand Pavan’s fear. She told him not to worry – if Prof. Murugan suggested him this, then he must have thought about this as well.

Next day Pavan was called into Prof. Murugan’s cabin. As he entered, Prof. Murugan asked him to sit down. “I am preparing the draft for the inter college project proposal. Will get it approved by the Dean and then you two can work together” he said. Pavan was silent. Prof. Murugan said “What’s wrong, Pavan?” Pavan shared his fear with him. Prof. Murugan explained to him that the problem is not about Pavan not knowing technical things for the project but it is about the mindset he is having. What was so important about mindsets, thought Pavan as he headed back to his room.