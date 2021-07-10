Electric Mobility: Introduction of EV to Mechanical Engineers | Chapter 5

Thus spoke Murugan, the EV Guru.

Professor Murugan’s career had started from the same place as Bharath, quite literally. Both of them were classmates during their college days. They spent many long nights on the hostel terrace aiming for the stars and talking about where they see themselves in the automotive industry in their career. Their paths diverged slightly when Bharath decided to go to the U.S.A. for his post-graduation and Ph.D. while Murugan stayed in India.

Prof. Murugan’s perspective of the education sector, particularly in engineering was quite unique. He did not believe in rote learning or learning for the sake of it, for a degree or a certificate. He believed that the education sector should be considered as an extended arm of the industry. After his Ph.D., he decided to join the industry to get his hands dirty, understand how different it is from the academic world and learn the tricks of the trade. He encouraged students to visit the factory and was happy to volunteer to take them for a factory tour or give an overview of the industry.

The special interest of Prof. Murugan in facilitating factory visits for students lies in his unique outlook to learning. He believes, learning today is not limited only to formal classroom sessions we attend, whether in an university or in a corporate setup. Every opportunity we get to interact with the outside world is an opportunity to learn – interaction with colleagues, academicians, subject matter experts, watching or any interaction with a system such as a machine. The World Economic Forum (WEF) calls it “Intentional Learning”.

According to WEF, the most important skill to learn today is intentional learning. It is the practice of treating every experience as an opportunity to learn: conversations, meetings, or deliverables. Rather than being something that occurs separately, the desire to learn should be an always-on, an instinctive approach to everyday situations. Two things set intentional learners apart from everyone else: a growth mindset and a curious mindset. People with a growth mindset believe their capabilities and even intelligence can be nurtured, expanded, and changed over time. Curiosity is the starting point of everyone’s learning, right back to infancy. Cultivating curiosity can mean overcoming the fear of asking questions or of trying new things, according to WEF [1].

Prof. Murugan himself is an intentional learner. He listens to several podcasts, attends seminars, organizes panel discussions and listens to experts from various domains. In one such podcast, he liked a question which Deborah Spar, senior associate Dean in Harvard Business School posed – “It makes no sense that people should get all of their education in their 20s because if we live until our 80’s there should be many points in time when one could come back and get re-educated”[1]. Several business schools globally started adapting their MBA curriculum to address the point that Deborah Spar raised. There is typically one year of course work, where the students can stay in campus. Then they get back to their work. Every year, for a specific period like a week, they come back to their alma mater either physically or virtually, to attend classes on a contemporary topic that will help them in their in their current role. Such a practice encourages lifelong learning and is required in engineering too. With the exponential rate at which technology is evolving, it is important for engineering schools to offer lifelong learning opportunities to their students. Georgia Institute of Technology, one of the leaders in engineering education, has unveiled a roadmap for the future of higher education [2]. Having demonstrated to the world that high-quality STEM education can be accessible at low cost to learners worldwide, with the launch of the online master’s degrees in computer science and in analytics, Georgia Tech is no stranger to innovation. Examples of their innovative offerings include