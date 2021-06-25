Electric Mobility: Preparing for the big shift | Chapter 3

Bharath’s Segue to Electric Mobility

When Bharath called up the CTO’s office, he could feel the sense of urgency in the executive assistant’s (EA) voice. The CTO, Dr. Sharma, was meeting a delegation of EV Experts and he wanted Bharath to be at his office at 3pm sharp. The EA did not have any more details. Bharath quickly reorganized his other meetings for the day and rushed to the CTO’s office. The drive from the factory to the corporate HQ could take an hour. As he was driving, several thoughts crossed his mind - where was this delegation from and why was he required in that meeting?

As he reached the CTO’s office, the energy and rush in the atmosphere was evident. People were running around answering phone calls, picking up printouts from the printer and periodically looking at the main door to see if the delegation was back. The delegation had gone for a visit around the office and the Innovation Gallery, Dr. Sharma’s pet project where physical and virtual vehicle models were displayed. Dr. Sharma’s EA told Bharath that the delegation consisted of startups and industry associations from the automobile industry in the U.S.A. They were looking for a technology partner in India for designing and manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs) for Indian markets. Bharath has to showcase the technical and product development capabilities in his organization and present the case for how they would be a good technology partner.

That was a bolt from the blue for Bharath, as he was still trying to get his way around with EVs and autonomy in driving. He quickly put his thoughts together. What did he know additionally that Dr. Sharma and his team did not know? When the delegation got back, they settled down in the board room. Dr. Sharma gave an overview about the R&D and product development capabilities and then they started the Q & A session. The very first question was on the organization’s point-of-view on EVs and their potential for impact in India. All eyes turned to Bharath.

His throat went dry and Bharath felt a bit sweaty. He took couple of deep breaths, calmed himself down. He thought “what is happening to me is not because I am tensed – all because I am too excited to get this opportunity”. He immediately gained a lot of confidence. The butterfly in the guts settled down. He stood up, walked to the center and explained how the organization looked at EVs and autonomous vehicles not just as products on their own, but as an ecosystem. EVs need multiple stakeholders to work together in tandem – charging stations, technology partners, good roads that were mapped with GPS, connectivity for feedback etc., He explained how his team will take a ‘systems thinking’ approach to EV in contrast to a product approach that was prevalent with internal combustion engines (ICEs). He explained how incremental or linear improvement in efficiency improvement in ICEs is insignificant when compared to what EVs had to offer. Electric, connected, autonomous and shared mobility technologies promise orders of magnitude improvement in the cost to drive and he described how his team used ‘exponential thinking’, in a recent project, to create a ten-fold improvement in benefit.

Bharath described the team’s expertise in Design Thinking (DT) and how it has helped to create products with a good market fit. He highlighted the unique needs in the Indian market that their DT insight exercise has revealed. He described DT as a three-legged stool. The legs are Desirability from the customers’ point-of-view, Feasibility from technology and manufacturability point-of-view and finally Viability from business point-of-view. The top plate represents Sustainability. The three legs should be balanced at all times to achieve product sustainability.