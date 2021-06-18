Electric Mobility: The Impact of EVs

Pavan scores a hat - trick

Pavan is all pumped up at the Baja site in Pitampur, Indore. Today is the final day and results will be announced shortly after the final lap. The valley was bustling with activities. More than hundred teams and two thousand students from colleges across the country were participating. There were tents where the student teams were fervently working on the prototypes – welding a loose part or fine tuning the motor – there was the buzzing sound of drills all around. The place was hot and dusty but nobody was complaining – everybody was so excited. It was a unique experience to hear so many languages – Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi etc – all spoken at one place.

The clock struck 5 and it was time for the results! They started by announcing the second runner up first. Tension all around! Pavan knew there were quite a few teams who gave a good fight and it was not going to be easy to be in the top three. He thoroughly enjoyed the journey of learning.

Dr Bora, the Chief Judge, announced, “The second runner up position goes to..”

A pause! Probably the longest that Pavan’s heart ever stopped.

“Team Newtone! Congratulations Captain Pavan and team!”

For a moment, Pavan could not believe his ears! He jumped on hearing the announcement. The whole team went and collected the trophy almost dancing all the way. However, Pavan’s happiness for the rest of the day was a bit more than the others in his team. It was because an all-girls team (from a women’s engineering college in Andhra Pradesh) captained by Kavya, the girl Pavan was captivated by, won the second prize. The first prize however, went to a team from Punjab. As he was relaxing that evening relishing the wonderful day, he got a phone call from the HR department of one of the sponsor companies (the same automotive company where Bharath worked). They were organizing an on-site screening test on the fifth and last day of Baja. This day does not seem to stop making Pavan happy! Pavan, a topper in all the six semesters, could easily crack the test and get short-listed for the interview round, to be held later at the corporate headquarters.

Prof. Murugan was happy that Pavan was called for an interview. Pavan setup some time with Murugan to take his inputs on how to prepare for the interview. Murugan asked him to refresh his mind with the work that he did for building the Baja prototype. He asked Pavan to prepare answering questions like instances where he had collaborated with others, what was his project, his summer internships and what he had learnt from them etc. Pavan was rightfully proud of his mark sheets and he believed that his good marks alone would help him to secure a good job. He wondered why Prof Murugan kept emphasizing the importance of his Baja exposure and summer internships project experience.

When Pavan reached the automotive company’s headquarters early, he was quite nervous. He did not have time for breakfast. He wanted to make sure there was no delay in reaching the office in the outskirts of the city. The office was on a sprawling green campus with hills in the background. The campus was very quiet as it was early morning. He could hear the footsteps of the staff moving around. Phones kept ringing from the cubicles and closed offices, with nobody yet to answer the calls. He was happy when he was offered a cup of steaming hot Kumbakonam filter coffee by the person managing the front desk. As he was sipping his coffee, a young man from the HR team came and shook his hands. He liked the fresh smell of eau de cologne as he walked along with him to a meeting room that had a large-screen TV on the wall. When he walked into the room, he observed that the interview panel was already seated. They made him feel comfortable by introducing themselves and then enquiring about him. He was surprised that they did not start bombarding him with technical questions. This is his very first job interview and he was not sure what to expect.