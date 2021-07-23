Electric Mobility: The Nervous System of the Car | Chapter 7

We will soon witness a major shift in vehicle E/E architecture. The architecture will change from one with numerous separate ECUs (~100 ECUs for complex vehicles) to a more streamlined architecture with a few central DCUs (Domain Control Units) covering one vehicle domain each, such as chassis or infotainment. DCUs consolidate the non-time-critical functionality of multiple ECUs and process data from multiple sources centrally. For example, in a traditional, non-DCU architecture, sensors such as cameras process captured data locally, and control actuators based on processing results. In a DCU-based E/E architecture, the data from multiple sensors such as cameras, radars, and LiDAR is processed centrally, e.g., for sensor fusion. Functionality that likely remains local, i.e., close to the sensor, is mainly related to the preprocessing of data to avoid congestion of the vehicle bus system. Also, latency-critical input/output functionality is expected to remain local [5]. The overall trend is a transition from a decentralized architecture (components connected by a central gateway in the 3rd generation of E/E architectures), in which functions are running on dedicated ECUs with high software-to-hardware integration, towards more centralized systems with dedicated domain controllers (4th generation). Finally, the architecture is expected to evolve into virtual domains (5th generation), in which one control unit runs functions or (micro-)services of different domains (e.g., infotainment and body control) [5].

Professor Murugan reiterates the importance of project management

One nagging thought in the mind of Prof. Murugan after Pavan’s eBaja prototype competition for electric cars was about project management. Although Murugan helped them to technically do a root cause analysis and apply a system thinking perspective to fix the issues that they faced, he felt there was another basic gap in their approach to make a prototype car. That was the lack of a professional project management. Instead of laying down all the activities required to complete the prototype and deciding which one needed how much time, they focused too much time on one task at the start - the vehicle structure design. There was no clarity on who will do which task. This led to a situation where there was not sufficient time for other downstream tasks.

Murugan called them to his room and explained them the importance of project management, especially in a crucial situation like the competition with a hard deadline. He first gave them a basic definition of what a project was, according to the Project Management Institute (PMI), a well-respected and professional organization in this field. Their PMP or Project Management Professional certification is quite popular. According to PMI, a project is a temporary endeavor that is undertaken to create a unique product, service or result, with a clearly defined start and end with defined scope and resources. For Pavan and team, it was making of the EV prototype for the eBaja event.

Any project can be broken down into a ‘work breakdown structure (WBS)’ or a logical list of activities, typically in a sequence, with some parallel tasks. When the team was working on the eBaja model and procuring various components, raw materials etc., they were breaking down the big project into a WBS. He then explained to them the importance of ‘critical path’, the list of activities that would take the most time to complete in the WBS. Any slippage in a critical path activity would end up impacting the overall project. The other non-critical activities had some slack and even if they took more time than what was planned, the project would not be impacted. For example, if they were delayed in developing the 3D model for the prototype, it would have directly impacted their raw material procurement and vehicle build. So, 3D modelling was a critical path activity. But then they had few things to add as aesthetics improvement to the overall vehicle. These could wait and had no direct impacts on the project completion. There should be clear allocation of work to team members with no ambiguity. Even in Pavan’s team, Sarthak was always working on simulations – he had the sole responsibility of all simulations. A RACI chart was quite popular in corporate organizations – to detail out who was responsible, accountable, consulted and to be informed for each important activity.

The two critical parameters to be measured in a project are the cost and schedule. Both are equally important. The critical path needs additional attention to ensure that the project sticks to its timelines. Resources should be used carefully consumed to ensure that the project cost is under control and within budget. The parameters to measure cost and schedule and CPI (Cost Performance Indicator) and SPI (Schedule Performance Indicator). CPI is the ratio of actual work completed or the earned value to the actual cost spent. SPI is the ratio of actual progress of the project or the earned value to the planned value. CPI and SPI should be greater than 1 for a project that is on track and performing better than expected.

After this discussion with Professor Murugan, Pavan and his friends got convinced that even in a small team, like the eBaja team, bringing role clarity resolves problems and accelerates the work progress. They decided to learn more about project management and apply it in their next project. They requested Prof. Murugan to further mentor them on how to balance Time – Cost – Scope, the typical project management triangle.Basically, the three constraints of time, cost and scope act as a boundary within which the project managers have to work and achieve success. Pavan understood that these triple constraints of project management are related to each other, which means affecting one will make a direct impact on others.