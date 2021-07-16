Electric Mobility: What really drives the electric vehicle? | Chapter 6

Bharath recollected his discussion with an EV expert Dr Mhaskar [6]. He emphasized the need to consider power delivery path for components which use other than the electrical system (breaks, suspension control, steering, cooling), the electrical power demand of various sub-systems (e.g. infotainment systems, power windows, air-conditioning), the drive cycle-based torque / power requirements for all operating modes and the overall energy supply and management needs (including charging and regeneration capability utilization). We also need to consider technical specifications for products (e.g. opportunity of charging, quick charging, gradient, standards, drive cycle efficiency), the interaction with the external world (e.g. communication, bi-directional power transfer), adoption of different energy sources (e.g. fuel cell, battery & its combination) and the overall weight and volume of various components (battery, traction, air compressor). The cost, reliability and other key parameters related to technology maturity (e.g. use of silicon carbide-based system for inverters), the safety related parameters (e.g. use dual energy sources while powering auxiliary systems such as battery management system, traction control system & vehicle safety system), communication system layer (e.g. CAN for inter ECU communication, gateways for communications with the external world (charging infrastructure)) and the wiring harness and its placement (e.g. HV and LV system and its routing) are also important considerations for the electrical architect [6].

EVs need at least three types of energy conversion units: DC/DC converter, typically from high voltage to 12 V to power the low-voltage electronics. DC/AC traction inverter to drive the electric motors, typically three-phase, which supply the power to the wheels. AC/DC converters for recharging vehicle batteries both during braking energy recovery and from standard residential or high-power charging stations (for fast charging). The use of silicon carbide (SiC) for power electronics in EVs helps to increase the efficiency and range of such vehicles, while reducing the weight and cost of the entire vehicle and thus increasing the power density of control electronics [7].

Bharath concluded that the electrical architecture of an electric and connected vehicle needs to be reliable, efficient, fault tolerant, safety- as well as EMI/EMC compliant and it should allow the user to realize all operating modes of EVs. It has to handle the complexity of technology and vehicle features for electrification, ADAS, connected systems and for a number of ECUs, which are interconnected by various vehicle network topologies with a distributed functionality. The electrical architecture is typically designed considering control features such as traction control, body and chassis control, on board charger control, battery management system (BMS) control, auxiliary power system control, communication Interface control, controls required for standard and safety compliance etc [6].

E/E Architecture - Evolution and Future Trends

Bharath encouraged his team to study the evolution of the vehicle architecture over the years [8]. The integration of electrical and mechanical systems occurred in the late 1950s with the advent of basic cruise control. In the ’60s, there were audio and lighting enhancements; in the ’70s, new emissions controls spurred advances in E/E architecture; and by the ’90s, managing the complexity of the electrical/electronic architecture was becoming an issue for OEMs. In the early 2000s, data and communication protocols drove new product requirements, and in the past decade, OEMs have focused on features and regulations governing occupant safety, driver distraction and fuel economy, which have led to adoption of high-voltage powertrains and systems.

Past: Vehicle E/E architecture of the past had up to 150 electronic control units (ECU's). Most of this ECU's had an embedded microcontroller which controlled actuators, processed sensor signals, controlled mechanical operations (like ignition/injection control) and executed electronic functions (like auto-parking, air-bag trigger). Each function had its own electronic control unit. These ECU's were connected by wiring harnesses and there existed limited interactions between the different ECU’s [9].

Present: Vehicle E/E architectures of today have moved towards more centralized systems with dedicated domain control units (DCUs) or Domain ECU’s. Several functions are combined into a domain ECU to reduce the number of individual ECUs, consolidate functions and simplify the wire harness. Infotainment and driver assistance are expected to be the forerunners [9].

Future: The future server-based vehicle architecture is characterized by a few servers for centralized high-performance-computing. These servers will be closely connected and on the cloud for regular updates as well as for off-vehicle computations. Sensors and actuators are controlled by the central vehicle servers through standardized interfaces. There will be an intermediate step of a server-based vehicle architecture with additional ZONE ECUs and some remaining ECUs for safety-critical applications with strong real-time or latency requirements. The Zone ECU's bridge the sensors and actuators of today to the vehicle servers and thus help to reduce the wire harness as they are placed at different zones of the vehicle [9].

E/E architectures will have to accommodate advances in automated driving, expanded infotainment, 5G connectivity and increased vehicle electrification. The conventional approach of introducing new ECU with their own power, processing, data and connectivity for each new function will no longer work; it will not scale to accommodate all of the new requirements for computing power, data processing and power distribution. The rise of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) gives automotive OEMs the opportunity to start fresh and create a new E/E architecture — an architecture that considers the power and data needs of every electrical device in the vehicle and meets those needs in the most streamlined and integrated way possible. Bharath reiterated that if we get it right, then will have a competitive advantage in delivering a better digital user experience [5].

As Bharath completed his discussion and walked back to his office, he met Dr Sharma on the way. He requested Bharath to join him for lunch. On the way, he asked Bharath if had seen the morning news. He said one of their competitors had made an announcement that had caught the eye of the media, analysts, policy makers and consumers alike. He said he will explain to Bharath during lunch. Bharath was more focused on his meeting today and missed the news Dr Sharma was talking about. What was it that was so serious and had caught everyone’s attention?