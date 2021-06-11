Electric Mobility: Why everybody is talking about it?

He had only a few weeks to build a working prototype. He formed a team with ten of his classmates from the automobile engineering batch. None of them had a background in electrical or electronics engineering. They went back to the basics to quickly put together a vehicle frame, a battery, a motor and a drive train for their prototype. Unfortunately, any number of attempts did not make the prototype to move. They were tempted to call it Newtone as it reminded them of Newton’s first law that every body tends to stay in its state of rest unless an external force acts on it.

With just a week to go before the event, Prof. Murugan saw Pavan testing his prototype in the hostel courtyard. Seeing his frustration, he approached Pavan. Murugan is a new faculty, fresh from the automotive industry. As a student, he always had an urge to learn the practical side of things and went to work in the industry. After a few years with the automotive OEMs, he found his true calling and came back to his alma mater to teach. Murugan was quick to realize the problem with Pavan’s prototype - the torque was not sufficient to make the vehicle start moving.

Prof. Murugan listened to Pavan and calmed him down first. He then helped Pavan dismantle the vehicle, took a holistic view of the car as a system and reassembled the prototype. Some tinkering with the voltage delivered and the drive train settings helped deliver the appropriate torque. The vehicle moved like a well-oiled machine! Pavan knew he and his friends alone could not have pulled off this thing. It had to be a mentor guiding them! He could not sleep that night, thinking of the eBAJA event the next week. He had to ship his prototype to reach Indore in time for eBAJA. When he landed in Indore the next week, little did he realize that eBAJA will be a portal that will take him to a whole new world. If not for eBAJA, how could he have ever met the brilliant and beautiful Kavya. That very thought made his heart skip a beat.